It’s time I say it: ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ isn’t a Halloween movie

I have a lot of strong opinions about movies. One of those opinions is about The Nightmare Before Christmas. While people often get the director of the film wrong (it is Henry Selick, not Tim Burton!), what really grinds my gears is when people call it a Halloween movie.

Recommended Videos

First, the film literally starts after Halloween is over. You can call it that night or whatever you like but essentially, it starts on November 1st. Halloween is done and over with when we meet Jack Skellington and his dog Zero for the first time. To me, that instantly makes this a November movie. You can argue it is a Christmas movie and I’d allow it but it takes place mostly in November. Let me have this.

I am a Scorpio and I have always leaned into spooky season continuing through my birthday. Mainly because I am spooky and with my birthday so close to Halloween, I used to have themed costume parties as a kid. Movies like The Nightmare Before Christmas have helped me argue in my favor. Jack Skellington might become fascinated by Christmas when he stumbles into Christmas Town but he is still a spooky guy. I can relate!

My main argument against those who watch this movie before Halloween is simply that it is too early. There are so many movies about Halloween or the lead up to the haunted day. Why not spend your time with those and leave The Nightmare Before Christmas to the time of year when it isn’t yet Christmas but you’re not yet ready to say goodbye to the tricks or treats?

I am strange in that I watch it on Thanksgiving and consider it a Thanksgiving movie. Mainly because it does take place during that time when you think about it. But it is, also, a perfect Scorpio love story.

Jack and Sally are for the spooky girls

(Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

One Halloween costume I will not do until I have the money to make it perfect and have my Jack is Sally the Ragdoll. I don’t want some cheap look-a-like. If I’m going to dress up like Sally, I want it to be perfect. That is because I have loved their story from a very young age. As a spooky November baby, getting to hear “Sally’s Song” was the perfect kind of yearning ballad I could relate to.

So much of their love comes from Sally being there for Jack when everyone else fed into his delusions. It is captivating to watch. And, to be fair, they don’t admit to their feelings to each other until actual Christmas but still. To me, it all makes this movie a perfect watch in the month of November.

I suppose I cannot change everyone’s mind and fight their draw to The Nightmare Before Christmas as a Halloween watch. But maybe you all can agree to rewatch it every November for me? Since that is, after all, when the movie itself actually takes place.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy