‘It’s just disgusting’: Trump can’t coherently defend how DEI is to blame for the D.C. plane crash

It took Donald Trump less than a day to say some horrific nonsense about the plane crash that happened in Washington D.C. on January 29. For some reason, he’s blaming DEI programs for the crash.

Recommended Videos

A Blackhawk helicopter crashed into a commercial American Airlines flight heading to Washington’s Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport from Wichita, Kansas. According to CNN, there were no survivors between either plane. Trump quickly began talking about the crash, blaming democratic policies for the crash.

It has been reported that one air traffic controller was in charge of two towers at the time. Trump did, however, recently put a freeze on hiring federal employees which included air traffic controllers. There is not yet any news pointing to this freeze being part of the issue. While many are not blaming Trump’s freeze outright, he is blaming DEI programs for the crash which has no backing.

During a press conference about the crash, President Trump was asked why he thinks that DEI programs were to blame. “I’m trying to figure out how you can come to the conclusion right now that diversity had something to do with this crash,” a reporter asked to Trump.

He responded by basically saying “just trust me,” telling the reporter “Because I have common sense, ok? And unfortunately a lot of people don’t.” As many have pointed out on X, Trump’s response to the crash is absolutely disgusting.

It's just disgusting. — Jane Fleming Kleeb???️ (@janekleeb) January 30, 2025

According to Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy, he claimed that they’re going to investigate this until families have answers but have said that the United States still has one of the safest airspaces out there. “I will tell you with complete confidence: We have the safest airspace in the world,” Duffy said.

Duffy also said that he thought this crash was completely preventable. “Safety is our expectation,” he said. “Everyone who flies in American skies expects that we fly safely, that when you depart an airport, you get to your destination. That didn’t happen last night.”

Trump’s cries about DEI programs are just racist dogwhistles

There is no backing to Trump’s claims. But he has been consistently attacking DEI programs put into place by Democratic leaders. As Trump has done in the past, he blames everything happening on whatever program or person he is trying to attack. That just happens to be DEI programs now. If you want to blame something without any kind of backing, why not blame your own freeze on hiring?

One air traffic controller was doing two jobs at the same time and that could have easily been solved if…there wasn’t a freeze on that exact job. We don’t know what happened and an investigation is still underway but the fact that Trump is blaming DEI programs is disgusting and the opposite of what a President should be doing when a tragedy has happened to American citizens.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy