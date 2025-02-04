WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 30: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters about the collision of an American Airlines flight with a military Black Hawk helicopter near Ronald Reagan National Airport, in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on January 30, 2025 in Washington, DC. Officials believe that all 64 people on the commercial jet and the three service members on the U.S. Army helicopter died when they collided midair and crashed into the Potomac River airport outside Washington, D.C. on Wednesday. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
‘It’s been 11 days’: Trump’s second term is brutally broken down by a TikTok that highlights social media users’ presidential fears

Image of Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra
|

Published: Feb 4, 2025 12:55 am

For anyone keeping up with breaking news from the U.S., a TikTok user Lucas (@yonsidelucas) summed up perfectly what people feel about Trump’s recent executive orders.

Lucas’ skit showed him listening to satirical news titles from the moment he wakes up until nighttime. The titles increasingly got worse, from “every single government official has been fired” to “1930s Germany is back in style.” By the end of it, Lucas breaks down—there are still four more years to the Trump presidency.

Needless to say, it’s hilarious not because it’s absurd—but because there’s a hint of truth to it. Lucas’ skit touches on the rise of fascism, Trump’s culture war on the LGBTQ+ community, and mass deportations. TikTok users were amused but found the skit unfortunately relatable. One commenter from TikTok wrote, “It’s been 11 days,” emphasizing that it hasn’t even been a year amid this chaos. Other international commenters also flooded the skit and expressed their anxieties. TikTok users from Australia, Canada, Romania, and Norway are all claiming to be overwhelmed by the recent news coming from the United States. Meanwhile, an X user darkly joked, “Bold of him to assume that it will end in four years.”

Too much information

Trump’s recent executive orders have drawn concerns from Americans and non-Americans alike. From his recently imposed tariffs against China and Canada to deliberately spreading unverified information, there hasn’t been a day unworthy of news since Trump returned to the White House. Understandably, people outside the United States are just as concerned because Trump’s decisions are far-reaching.

Amid all this, people are feeling a sense of exhaustion over the deluge of content they’re consuming. While it’s important to keep track of current events, an age-old advice should be followed in tandem: touch grass. Engage with local communities, have conversations that extend beyond online spaces, and most importantly, rest. The world only appears bleak and hopeless when there’s nobody else to share grief with.

