‘It would be an outrageous, unlawful attack’: Donald Trump reportedly plans to fire USPS board and take control

Inside sources claim Donald Trump has plans to fire the governing board of the United States Postal Service and take control of the agency.

Such a move could be the first step in accomplishing an idea Trump expressed prior to his inauguration to privatize USPS. In December, he suggested privatizing the agency was “not the worst idea I’ve ever heard.” He stated, “It’s an idea that a lot of people have liked for a long time. We’re looking at it.” Considering the agency’s financial struggles, it’s not surprising he wants to privatize USPS. With Trump, Elon Musk, and DOGE looking to slash costs across the government, USPS, which does lose money, was bound to become a target. While some may think it makes sense to privatize an agency that loses money, many fail to understand its implications. USPS loses money because it prioritizes giving everyone the benefit of receiving and sending mail at relatively low costs instead of prioritizing profits.

Many people in rural communities would suffer the most from privatizing USPS, so it is concerning that Trump has allegedly already begun eyeing the agency.

Is Donald Trump taking over the USPS?

According to The Washington Post, multiple anonymous sources allege that Trump will take steps to gain control of the USPS. He’s allegedly planning to fire the organization’s Board of Governors and hand USPS over to the Commerce Department and Secretary Howard Lutnick. This means the agency would no longer be independent for the first time in decades as it will be absorbed into the Trump administration. Such a move would be in direct defiance of Congress’s establishment of USPS as an independent agency. Yet, sources claim Trump is drafting an Executive Order to do just this.

The allegations have not been confirmed so far. When CNN asked for a statement, a White House official denied the Executive Order. The official claimed, “This is not true. No such EO (executive order) is in the works, and Secretary Lutnick is not pushing for such an EO.” Despite the White House’s denial, the USPS Board of Governors appears to be taking the threat seriously. It allegedly arranged an emergency meeting to probe possible legal action if Trump attempts a takeover.

The American Postal Workers Union is also taking the threat seriously. On its website, it issued a statement denouncing the potential move: “If this reporting is true, it would be an outrageous, unlawful attack on a storied national treasure, enshrined in the Constitution and created by Congress to serve every American home and business equally.” It stated the attack would be a “billionaire oligarch coup,” aimed at hurting the millions of Americans who rely on USPS services. APWU also noted that this could be the first step towards privatization, denouncing both privatization or any attempt to take away USPS’s independence. It concluded, “The Postal Service is owned by the people, for the benefit of the people. Postal workers are dedicated to our mission to serve, no matter who sits in the White House or in Congress.”

While it remains to be seen if Trump will target USPS, it remains a possibility. It’s especially concerning as Americans don’t really know how this will impact their receipt of packages ranging from medical prescriptions to mail-in ballots. Some X users are suspicious that Trump’s desire to take over USPS could be entwined with his desire to end mail-in voting. However, it’s reassuring that USPS seems unlikely to allow a Trump takeover to happen without a fight.

