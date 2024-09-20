‘It needs to really hurt’: MAGA falls for fake report on Taylor Swift’s Harris endorsement effects

When Taylor Swift endorsed Kamala Harris in the presidential race, she caused a political earthquake. And she also caused Donald Trump fans to absolutely lose their minds.

Since the moment Swift posted on Instagram with the pointed signoff, “Childless Cat Lady,” MAGAs have been abusing her online. Elon Musk directed a creepy, rape-y message at her saying he would “give [her] a child.” People have been burning her merch. And Donald Trump himself managed to bang two braincells together long enough to come up with “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT.” It’s a truly depressing state of affairs … but she got hundreds of thousands of people to register to vote.

Now, misinformation is spreading about Swift’s popularity on Instagram. So, the rumor goes that she lost 17 million followers after her endorsement of Harris. “Wow, Trump fans way outnumber Harris fans!” is what the people behind this rumor want you to think. Only trouble is, it’s (who’dve thunk?) not in the least bit true.

According to The Daily Dot, the rumor seems to have been spread by “PGATUOR” an X account with “Satire” in its bio. It is, to put it mildly, not good satire, and MAGAs were all over it before too long and treating the false headline like fact. One further set themselves up for disappointment by saying, “Not enough. It needs to really hurt.”

“PGATUOR” is still active on X and appears to be endorsed by Elon Musk, which should tell you all you need to know about it. Taylor Swift has actually gained Instagram followers since endorsing Harris. While it’s true that she lost some on the day she made the announcement (but not anywhere near 17 million, we’re talking in the low thousands), she quickly picked up hundreds of thousands more. Now she has 284M on Instagram and 95.2M on X. Donald Trump in comparison has a mere 480.9K on X—and Kamala Harris is beating him too, because she has 21.1M.

So it’s clear who the winners are here. Clearly, people approve of Swift taking a political stand. Sorry, Trump fans—once again, you’ve fallen for a lie.

