‘It gets worse every five seconds’: An honest summary of Disney’s princess stories is blowing up the internet

If Disney’s princess movies had no magic, most viewers would be disenchanted, and parents would be horrified by the messaging. That’s how social media users feel about this viral TikTok, which summarized Disney’s princess movies in the worst way possible.

In a TikTok video posted by @bellabrownmusic, Brown and her friends, all dressed as Disney princesses, use the “we listen, we don’t judge” trend to highlight just how strange, uncomfortable, embarrassing, and downright messy some of these Disney princess stories actually are. The princesses all say “We listen, we don’t judge,” before summarizing their character arcs in the simplest and most painful ways.

Princess Aurora was first in line in the video. She admitted, “I like sleeping so much that everybody thought I was in a coma.” Everyone needs a good night’s sleep—and anyone who works could probably relate to wanting to stay in bed for a whole week. Princess Aurora is a princess, after all, and princesses deserve their beauty sleep. It gets a lot worse, though.

Tangled’s Rapunzel, for instance, confesses that she “ran away with a thief that broke into [her] house.” The Little Mermaid’s Ariel admits, “I traded my voice to spend three days with my situationship.”

The last in line, Princess Cinderella, said, “I let myself be a slave for sixteen years.” That’s probably the only thing worse than Beauty and the Beast’s Belle basically admitting to being a furry. You can watch the video below.

One bad life decision after the other

The best part is that all of it is accurate, as far as their Disney counterparts are concerned. These princesses are supposed to be role models! Honestly, though … should they be, given the choices they’re making?

Social media users were not ready for each jaw-dropping observation. One reply on Twitter wrote, “It just keeps getting worse every five seconds.” Others in the TikTok comment section quickly pointed out the gasps they heard after Cinderella’s confession. No wonder. Cinderella deserved so much better. Another wrote, “Hearing this all at once is shockingggg.” Yes, it is!

Disney’s magic formula has worked wonders to make these horror stories sound romantic and dreamy. Without the Disney filter, none of these stories would sound family-friendly.

