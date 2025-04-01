It felt impossible, but ‘Spider-Man 4’ really is happening and you won’t believe the title

It felt like Spider-Man was cursed. The idea that we are getting a Spider-Man 4 still doesn’t even feel real to me. But it is happening and at CinemaCon, we learned the new title.

The original trilogy for Tom Holland’s Peter Parker all had a theme of “home” in the titles. It started with Homecoming, bringing Spidey back to New York. Then we got Far From Home as Peter fought Mysterio in London and Italy. But when it came to No Way Home, we finally understood what all the “home” titles were leading to.

Peter Parker has a home in New York but he doesn’t have the people who make it such anymore. No one remembers Peter Parker. And so with that, let’s talk about the official title for Spider-Man 4. Director Destin Daniel Cretton announced that the official title is Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Oh so he’s going to be alone alone…

All we really got at the actual presentation was a cute little joke from Tom Holland about “not” spoiling anything while, in the same breath, spoiling the title and that is a cute bit that we continue to do. Never change, Holland. But he was filming Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey and could not be there in person. But seeing him still do his little bit with the name release? Perfect.

Brand New can set us up for some great new characters for Peter Parker

A “clean slate” for Peter, since none of his friends or his girlfriend remember him, means that we can maybe have a chance at seeing characters that play a big role in Peter’s comic life. There are a lot of characters who, because we always pull from the same Spidey pool, haven’t had their time to shine.

Is this the way I finally get Black Cat? Or are we going to go back into Spidey’s roster and give Peter his own Norman Osborn? I’m sure these questions are going to get answered sooner rather than later but I do love the idea of Marvel and Sony taking the chance to bring other Spider-Man characters into the live-action world.

For now, I will be thinking about theories for what Brand New Day can mean (and will probably be so annoying about it).

