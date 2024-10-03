Is Wendy’s Krabby Patty real? Here’s how and when to get the ‘Spongebob’ meal

If you are a fan of Nickelodeon’s popular animated TV series SpongeBob SquarePants, there’s a good chance that you have dreamt of having the Krabby Patty burger, a delicacy only afforded to the residents Under the Sea.

Fast food chain Wendy’s is bringing the iconic meal to life with its Krabby Patty Kollab, from October 8th onward. Fans of the show have had prolonged discussions on social media about how the meal would look if brought to life, and now they finally have an answer. Here are the offerings:

Krabby Patty Kollab Burger : The burger will feature quarter a pound of Wendy’s beef, two slices of American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, and a “top secret” Krabby Kollab sauce served on a toasted bun.

: The burger will feature quarter a pound of Wendy’s beef, two slices of American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, and a “top secret” Krabby Kollab sauce served on a toasted bun. Pineapple Under the Sea Frosty: The dessert contains a Vanilla Frosty base swirled with a pineapple-mango puree.

Wendy’s announced the collaboration with Paramount on October 2nd, commemorating the 25th anniversary of Spongebob Squarepants. The combination will be available in the U.S., Canada, and Guam. A fast food chain has entered into the first partnership with Nickelodeon’s premier animated series, following in the footsteps of marketing tactics popularized by McDonald’s and others in America over the years.

First look at the Krabby Patty meal, including a real-life Krabby Patty.



Coming to Wendy’s on October 8. pic.twitter.com/77EJitcxC4 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 2, 2024

Wendy’s U.S. CMO Lindsay Radkoski highlights the weight of this iconic teaming up of these two entities while pointing to the fact that it is a limited-period opportunity:

In a world of people cutting corners, Wendy’s is known for quality in everything we do — from our fresh, famous food to collaborations with brands that our fans love. So, it makes sense that two of the most iconic squares in pop culture are teaming up to bring a taste of this unique, limited-time experience to life for fans of all ages! Lindsay Radkoski/Wendy’s Press Release

Spongebob Squarepants’ legacy lives two and a half decades since its inception

Spongebob Squarepants has achieved cult status over time and remains one of Nickelodeon’s most successful shows ever. Stephen Hillenburg, a Marine science educator and animator, conceived the series and it officially premiered on the network on July 17, 1999. Hillenburg was the showrunner between 1999-2004, before returning for a second stint in 2015, which lasted for three years. Paul Tibbitt looked over showrunning duties from 2005 to 2015, with Marc Ceccarelli and Vincent Waller taking over the reins from 2015 onward.

The show is highly successful in the awards circuit, winning eight Golden Reel Awards, four Emmys, six Annie Awards, two BAFTA Children’s Awards, and 21 Kid’s Choice Awards (the most, yet). Noted for its surreal style of comedy, the show continues to draw viewers of all ages.

