So you’re saying there’s a CHANCE we can see Wanda Maximoff again?

Did you think I’d let rumors of Wanda Maximoff’s return slip by? I am but the biggest Wanda defender out here. After Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, fans weren’t sure if they’d see the Scarlet Witch again, but a new report says the Vision series might bring her back.

Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) has a complicated history in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. First, she’s not a mutant (annoying) and she started as a villain working with Ultron before she became an Avenger. Then she went on to lose control of her powers and trapped a town in her own television shows in WandaVision before letting the Darkhold consume her in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. All while loving Vision most of all.

A series was announced back in 2022 that would focus on White Vision (Paul Bettany) finding his humanity again. After Infinity War, when Vision died not once but twice, the only version of the character we got was through Wanda’s false reality in Westview in the show WandaVision. But the series promised to bring our Vision back and it was exciting for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Now, we’re learning a bit more about the show. In an article from Deadline, they said they heard that Wanda Maximoff could return in the planned Disney+ series for Vision. The news comes with rumors that James Spader will return to the series as Ultron.

To this I say: GOOD. Personally, I didn’t love that Wanda had to share her own show with Vision but then Vision got his own series. So I love the idea that Wanda will return in Vision’s series. Let’s just keep making them share their own things.

It doesn’t make sense that Wanda’s story is over

One of my biggest complaints with the MCU as it stands is the lack of Wanda. That’s my girl. She was someone who I related to and loved, and her story wasn’t over for me—especially if the only ending she got was the one in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. So I do hope that either this Vision show or Agatha All Along brings Wanda back into the fold.

I personally think they’re being quiet about Elizabeth Olsen’s return because it has something to do with Agatha All Along. That’s fine, I will take it. But I hope the excitement that is going around online with fans seeing the rumor and talking about their love of Wanda is noted.

She’s a character that can easily come back to Marvel and it would make sense for her return (no shade even though this is a little shade to the Doom casting). For now though, I’m just going to be holding out hope that someone out there is listening to me.

And if you are listening, you know that you can hire me to write a Wanda Maximoff show that is just hers. It’d be really good and she’d say “More mutants” and then boom, there are the X-Men. See? I’m full of good ideas!

