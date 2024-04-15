Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan in 'Outlander'
Fans Have Been Eagerly Waiting for ‘Outlander’ Book 10—and Will Have to Keep Waiting a While Longer

Image of Michael Dawson
Michael Dawson
|
Published: Apr 15, 2024 01:44 pm

Fans of the long-running historical fantasy series Outlander have been waiting eagerly for a 10th book. Unfortunately, it looks like we might be waiting for a while longer.

Outlander author Diana Gabaldon said on her official website that Book 10 might come out sometime between 2024 and 2026, but ultimately can’t give any firmer answer than that.

“Sorry, I don’t know when I will finish Book Ten, much less when it will be published,” she wrote. “Perhaps about three to five years after BEES was published in 2021, as a very rough guess. Maybe more. It takes a long time to write an 800-page novel and also do all the historical and other background research that is required.”

Given that the book is reportedly over 800 pages long—plus all that research she mentioned—you can’t exactly blame her for taking her time. If you’re new to The Outlander series, you’ve got plenty to keep you busy until Book 10’s release. The currently nine-book series has sold over 50 million copies to date since it was first published in 1991.

The story centers on Claire Beauchamp, a time-traveling medical nurse who ends up in 18th-century Scotland. Romance blooms for her and Jamie Fraser, a Scottish man who takes up her side during their adventures together. Other characters include Frank Randall, Claire’s husband back in her normal 20th-century life, and Jonathan Randall, the book’s villain and also a creepy sadist.

A television series of the same name was released on Starz in 2014. The show is currently on hiatus midway through its seventh season and follows much of the same plot as the Outlander books.

Only time will tell when Gabaldon finally decides to release her 10th and final book. Rest assured that we’ll let you know when the time comes.

(featured image: Starz)

Author
Michael Dawson
Michael Dawson (he/they) writes about media criticism, race studies, intersectional feminism, and left-wing politics. He has experience writing for The Mary Sue, Cracked.com, Bunny Ears, Static Media, and The Crimson White. His Twitter can be found here: https://twitter.com/8bitStereo