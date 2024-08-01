Is There an ‘OSRS While Guthix Sleeps’ Release Date?

Runescape is one of the longest running and most popular MMOs in the world, with hundreds of thousands of players. We’ve got all the juicy details on the release date of OSRS While Guthix Sleeps.

RuneScape was created by the company Jagex in 2001. It is set in the medieval fantasy world Glielinor, which has numerous regions, kingdoms, colorful characters, and magical monsters to attack. One big appeal of RuneScape is that the game has a lot of humor to it, often diving into Monty Python surrealism with its intricate quest design and noteworthy storytelling. It’s a point a click style RPG where you can create your own avatar and customize their clothes and appearance to your liking.

According to the OSRS Wiki, While Guthix Sleeps was released on July 10, 2024. This grandmaster quest was designed by developer Mod Ed and originally released in the 2008 version of Runescape and subsequently ported to modern Runescape servers. Given that this is a grandmaster quest, some of the largest and most prestigious in the game, getting access to it is no easy feat. You’ll need a ton of skill requirements like 72 Thieving, 67 Magic, 66 Agility, 65 Farming, 65 Herblore, 62 Hunter, and 40 Defence. You’ll also need to complete a large amount of quests like “Fight Arena,” “Defender of Varrock,” “Wanted!” and more.

This quest centers around Guthix, one of the three almighty gods of the realm. You’ll most likely know Guthix as the god who’d interfere with and ultimately end the Glielinorian God Wars that took place in the Third Age. This was a long and terrible war that nearly destroyed the entirety of Glielinor itself.

You’ll be tasked with acting as detective to a series of conspiracies around Guthix, who has been fast asleep for centuries. A secret organization called Dragonkin has plenty of secrets of their own, which you’ll need to gumshoe about to find out just what exactly is going on. While Guthix Sleeps is one of the most beloved quests in the Runescape fandom due to its well-crafted, immersive storytelling and challenging heroic obstacles.

This quest can be started by finding an NPC by the name of Radimus Erkle, who is the Legends’ Guild’s Grand Vizier. He’ll tell you to seek out a druid named Ivy Sophista who wants to create her own temple of Guthix. After completing the quest, you’ll receive experience points in Thieving, Farming, Herblore, and Hunter, along with 5 Quest points, Ancient Guthixian Temple access, and the ability to craft the purging staff, emberlight, and scorching bow. You’ll also get some death runes, coal, fire runes, magic logs, Dark Squall Robes, and Elite black armour, along with access to the Black Knight Catacombs.

You can play Old School Runescape at Jagex’s official website here.

