Rebellion’s new game is drawing comparisons with ‘Fallout’

Gaining significant traction as the British Fallout, there is massive anticipation among the gaming community for Rebellion’s new IP, Atomfall.

Recommended Videos

At the recently held Gamescom, it was announced that the game will debut sometime in March 2025. A new trailer was also unveiled, and combined with the release window tease, the hype factor in the coming months leading to the title’s release will be astronomical. Until then, interested gamers can add Atomfall to their Steam wishlist and pray that the game debuts as soon as possible in March next year.

The title will be released on Xbox X/S, Xbox One, Windows, Steam, Epic Games Store, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4. Nintendo owners will unfortunately miss out.

The game mixes facts with fiction, and the setting is a far cry from Fallout’s wastelands. It takes place in Northern England, following the events of the gruesome 1957 Windscale fire, which set off the country’s worst-ever nuclear disaster. Set in Cumbria, the game shows the repercussions of the nuclear mishap in an exaggerated manner and takes place five years after the actual incident happened.

While the first-person, post-apocalypse themes are the major reasons the game is being considered a rival to Fallout, the gameplay suggests that Atomfall has more in common with a detective-survival thriller. Players will have to make their way through military camps, pagan ruins, and underground bunkers, with metal detectors likely to be more reliable than any weapon the game can offer. During their journey, players will face off against spies, cults, and possibly private military outfits, making the game a unique challenge.

Rebellion is known for the video game series Sniper Elite, a third-person tactical shooter that focuses on the covert side of military warfare. The studio has received widespread acclaim for the series and is also known for working on games in the Alien vs Predator franchise.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy