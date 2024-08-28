The cast of ‘School Spirits’ heads back to class to shoot season 2

Class is back in session for the cast and crew of the Paramount+ paranormal teen drama School Spirits. Several of the show’s actors shared pictures from the set, which naturally makes fans wonder when season 2 will grace our screens.

About School Spirits

School Spirits was created by Megan Trinrud and Nate Trinrud, who also plan to write a graphic novel around the idea. The story is about a Wisconsin teenager named Maddie (Peyton List of Cobra Kai) who gets stuck in the afterlife after she dies mysteriously. She must solve her own murder while also figuring out how to get along with the other deceased high schoolers she meets in the afterlife.

Minor spoilers ahead!

At the end of season 1, viewers learned that Maddie’s body has been taken over by someone called Janet (Jess Gabor, a newcomer for season 2) and must somehow unite her friends, both living and dead, to reclaim her body. This cliffhanger is certain to lead to a major plot point for the second season.

School Spirits premiered on Paramount+ on March 9, 2023. The show was well-received by fans and critics, so the streamer renewed the series in June. Eight new episodes are expected in the second season.

Who will return for season 2?

The whole original cast has signed on to appear in the second season! In addition to List, Kristian Ventura returns as Simon Elroy; Milo Manheim as Wally Clark, and Josh Zuckerman has been promoted to a series regular in his role as Mr. Martin. Aside from Gabor, new cast members include Cihang Ma as Quinn; Miles Elliot as Yuri; and Zack Calderon as Diego Herrera.

On June 13, 2024, both List and Manheim shared photos of their first days back on set on their Instagram pages.

“We’re officially back in production for @schoolspirits season two,” List wrote as a caption. “Thank you to everyone who has watched and allowed us to make this show.”

When and where can we watch season 2 of School Spirits?

In a press release dated June 13, 2024, Paramount+ indicated that the show would make a quick turnaround from production to air time. The show began shooting in mid-June, yet the streamer promises that “Coming off a major cliffhanger, the new season will premiere this fall exclusively on Paramount+.”

For reference, season 1 was shot over three months between August and November 2022, then released five months later in March 2023. Even if season 2 operates on a breakneck speed, it’s hard to believe the show could return as early as November or even December. We’d more expect to see season 2 sometime in early 2025, but we’d love to be proven wrong!

There is no official release date for School Spirits, season 2, but it’s good to know it’s in the works! In the meantime, you can catch up on all eight episodes from season 1 on Paramount+.

