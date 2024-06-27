Highly Anticipated Bob Odenkirk Sequel Lands International Star Director

Bob Odenkirk shocked many of his fans when he appeared in the 2021 action flick Nobody, as he is not usually associated with the genre. However, the movie wa a pleasant surprise, as Odenkirk’s performance and the lively action sequences stole the show.

The film is slated to release on August 15, 2025, and it was recently confirmed that Indonesian director Timo Tjahjanto will be directing the project. Tjahjanto is known for his impeccable work in the horror and action genre, with The Night Comes for Us (2018), Headshot (2016), and Macabre (2009) being some of the standout movies from his filmography. Before going solo, Tjahjanto was known for his collaborations as a co-director with Kimo Stamboel, the duo collectively known as The Mo Brothers.

Bob Odenkirk and Connie Nelson will return to reprise their roles as Hutch Mansell, a.k.a. Nobody, and Becca Mansell, respectively. Details about the plot haven’t been divulged yet, but it’s likely that the sequel will continue from where the first installment ended. Nobody revolved around Odenkirk’s character, Hutch Mansell, an average Joe forced to return to his former occupation of an assassin when his family comes under threat from a vengeful crime lord.

Odenkirk has also contributed to the script of the sequel, adding his name to an already stacked list of writers: Derek Kolstad, Aaron Rabin, and Umair Aleem. Kolstad was the sole writer on the first film. Bullet Train and The Fall Guy director David Leitch is attached as a producer with Kelly McCormick for 87 North. Other producers on the film include Odenkirk and Marc Provissiero for Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment, Braden Aftergood for Eighty Two Films, and Jay Polidoro and Tony Ducret from Universal.

Released in a pandemic-stricken year, Nobody was a commercial success, making $57 million worldwide on a relatively inexpensive budget of $16 million.

