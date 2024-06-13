Kuromi Anime Kuromi's Pretty Journey featuring Kuromi
Looking for an Anime About Kuromi? Boy, Do I Have Some Good News for You

If you’re a Kuromi lover, you’ve no doubt watched Kuromi’s Pretty Journey. The latest anime about Kuromi will send your cuteness and aggression off the roof.

Kuromi’s Pretty Journey is the newest anime about Kuromi, but not the only one. There isn’t just one Kuromi anime, but two Kuromi animes. If you’ve grown up watching Hello Kitty and Friends, you might be familiar with Onegai My Melody, which aired from 2005–2006. It started with Kuromi breaking out of prison with the Melody Key.

Before your eyes pop out of their sockets from that information, Kuromi was sent to jail for a heartwarming reason. Baku’s family was poor, and Kuromi stole bread to feed them. It’s a tale as old as time, or at least as old as Les Misérables.

Kuromi is searching for her older sister?

Kuromi has the best stories to tell, and that’s coming from me, a Cinnamoroll fan. In Kuromi’s Pretty Journey, Kuromi searches for her older sister, Romina. How’s that possible? Kuromi didn’t have an older sister before, so why does she have one now?

The short answer is magic. Apparently, Kuromi manifested Romina because she wanted to have an older sister so badly. If you’re an oldest (or only) child, you might understand how Kuromi feels. It’s lonely not to have kids around your age to play with or grow up with.

But don’t think Kuromi’s Pretty Journey is going to be free from tears. Even your younger siblings might cry if you watch the show with them. You can view all the episodes of Onegai My Melody and Kuromi’s Pretty Journey on YouTube.

