Bette Midler Gave the Best Reply When Asked About ‘Hocus Pocus 3’

“The Divine Miss M” is nothing if not practical. The legendary actress and singer recently sat down with Busy Philipps on the QVC+ talk show Busy This Week, and when the subject of a possible Hocus Pocus 3 came up, Bette Midler did not hold back.

The original Disney film Hocus Pocus came out way back in 1993. It follows a trio of ancient witches called the Sanderson Sisters: Midler plays Winifred Sanderson, Sarah Jessica Parker portrays Sarah Sanderson, and Kathy Najimy appears as Mary Sanderson. On Halloween night, a group of children accidentally resurrect the Sanderson Sisters, and let’s just say everything goes amok. (“Amok! Amok! Amok!”)

The movie did not do well in theaters, but thanks to home box office and annual airings of the original film on the Disney Channel and Freeform, Hocus Pocus developed an avid fan following and ultimately became a cult classic. When the movie later emerged as a favorite on streaming platforms, it was clear to Disney executives that fans were hungry for more Sanderson mayhem.

Hocus Pocus 2 reunited most of the original cast

Hocus Pocus 2 was released on September 30, 2022. All three of the leading ladies reprised their roles, as did Doug Jones, who played William “Billy” Butcherson in the first film. None of the original children returned for the sequel, although Omri Katz told Entertainment Weekly he’d gladly return to play Max Dennison in a third movie.

“Yes, I would return if Disney approached me,” the actor told the outlet via email. “It would be an honor to return, hopefully with some of my fellow cast mates, and make a fun addition to the franchise!” There’s no word on whether a third movie would include original child actors Thora Birch or Vinessa Shaw.

In Hocus Pocus 2, the Sanderson Sisters were joined by new characters played by Sam Richardson, Whitney Peak, Belissa Escobedo, Tony Hale, and Hannah Waddingham. The film was directed by Anne Fletcher based on a screenplay by Jen D’Angelo.

So, what’s up with Hocus Pocus 3?

Details about the newest addition to the franchise are scant, but we do know it’s in the works! In 2023, Walt Disney Pictures president Sean Bailey told The New York Times that Hocus Pocus 3 is definitely happening. Later that same year, TheWrap confirmed that Fletcher and D’Angelo will return to direct and write Hocus Pocus 3.

The interview with Busy Philipps is the first time we heard a definitive word from Midler about the third movie, and the diva had a characteristically hilarious and snarky reply.

“I haven’t seen the script, but, I’ve heard rumblings,” said the 78-year-old actress. “I think if they’re gonna, they oughta, because time is not just marching, time is barrel-assing to the finish line.” Laughing, Midler quipped, “Get us while we’re still breathing, I mean, God!”

We couldn’t agree more! While there’s no definitive release date for Hocus Pocus 3, here’s hoping the powers that be at Disney listen to Bette’s wise words. Time waits for no man … and no witch!

