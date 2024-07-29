Is There a ‘Harley Quinn’ Season 5 Release Date?

Who doesn’t love the Harley Quinn animated series? We’ve got all the latest info on Harley Quinn season 5’s release for you.

The Harley Quinn show follows the immediate aftermath of the break up between Harley Quinn and Joker. Joker had gotten way too violent and volatile for Quinn to tolerate much longer, doing such evil deeds as poisoning Quinn’s own pet hyenas, leading her to move on to new partners. Eventually, Harley decides to make her own gang and enlists the likes of Poison Ivy, Doctor Psycho, King Shark, Clayface, and Sy Borgman.

According to Collider, Harley Quinn season 5 is set to release in November 2024, though we don’t have an exact date yet. Early footage was first shown at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con. The upcoming season will feature both Harley and Ivy leaving Gotham City for the town of Metropolis, which is home to Superman, Lex Luthor, and The Daily Planet. Good news for Harley and Ivy shippers, too: Katie Rich said that they will never break up the supervillain couple.

The Harley Quinn show was created Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, and Dean Lorey. It stars Kaley Cuoco, who some of you may know as Penny from The Big Bang Theory, as the titular character. Lake Bell (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, It’s Complicated) voices Poison Ivy; Alan Tudyk voices the Joker, Clayface, Calendar Man, and several other characters; and Ron Funches plays King Shark.

Harley made her first appearance not in comics but in the 1992 show Batman: The Animated Series, which was created by Eric Radomski and Bruce Timm. She feels like a character that’s been around for decades, but compared to other famous Batman characters, she’s relatively new. Speaking of Batman villains, we did a fairly robust breakdown of the best villains in Batman: The Animated Series you can check out.

You can watch the Harley Quinn show on streaming and video platforms such as HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, Fandango at Home, YouTube TV, and Apple TV.

