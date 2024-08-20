Is there a ‘Demon Slayer’ season 6 release date? Answered

So, you’ve caught up with Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, and just like me, you want to know when there will be more—when season 6 will arrive.

After a uniquely chill season, you watched that stellar final episode, which ended with everyone we care about dropping into Kibutsuji Muzan’s Infinity Castle, all thanks to some of the most gorgeous animation I’ve frankly ever seen. If you found this article, chances are you searched something like “Demon Slayer season 6 release date.” But I’m sorry to inform you that there actually two falsehoods embroiled within the phrase “Demon Slayer season 6.”

One falsehood is that the Hashira Training arc was season 5. As you know, the Mugen Train Arc was its own epic film, then re-aired as a mini-arc before the Entertainment District Arc. This mini-arc feels like it should be its own season, but in official verbiage, the Mugen Train Arc and the Entertainment District Arc are counted together as season 2. Season 3 was Swordsmith Village, Season 4 was the Hashira Training.

That would make the Infinity Castle Arc—which is the series’ final arc—season 5. That is, it would be season 5 if it were airing as a season of television.

The actual plans for Demon Slayer’s final arc

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has a long history of transporting itself to the silver screen. The adjective most used to describe Ufotable’s animation is “cinematic,” after all. Of course, there’s Mugen Train, which is the highest-grossing film of all time in Japan and had the highest-grossing opening weekend of any foreign film in U.S. history, during the pandemic.

Since then, Demon Slayer has released what could essentially be described as “anthology movies” before the premiere of the next two seasons. The films were just the last episode of the previous season and the first episode of the upcoming season smushed together, but it was stunning to behold on the big screen nonetheless.

With such a rich history at the cinema, you might not be surprised to learn that there will be no season 5—or season 6—of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. Instead, the Infinity Castle Arc will go straight to the movie theater, and not just as one film—the final arc will take the form of a trilogy of films.

We already have an official poster, but beyond that, Ufotable has said nothing about when the first Infinity Castle film will come out. But I would guess that fall 2025 would be the absolute earliest we might see the first film. I’m bracing for a 2026 release, just in case.

