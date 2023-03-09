Is ‘Daredevil’ Returning for Season 4?

It has been nearly eight years since Daredevil premiered on Netflix and officially kicked off The Defenders saga. The Defenders saga was, essentially, a small Marvel universe within Netflix that primarily adapted Marvel comic book characters who served on the titular superhero team. Daredevil was the first series and was closely followed by Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist, The Punisher, and The Defenders.

Sadly, in 2018 it was announced that Daredevil had been canceled after three seasons. The rest of the shows in The Defenders saga were subsequently canceled in quick succession. However, Daredevil was one of the most bitter cancellations for fans because it was undeniably the most popular Defenders show. The series attained critical acclaim, boasted a large fanbase, and debuted many iconic performances, such as Charlie Cox’s Daredevil, Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin, and Jon Bernthal’s Punisher.

For a while, many fans believed that the Defenders series/characters were gone for good. But in 2021, hope was renewed when Cox and D’Onofrio reprised their roles as Daredevil and Kingpin with cameos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). By 2022, Disney had regained the rights to the Defenders series and moved them under the umbrella of Disney+. Rumors quickly started swirling that Daredevil would be revived at its new home. Fans soon got their wish, though it wasn’t exactly what some might’ve been expecting.

Will Daredevil get a season 4?

Unfortunately, there is not—and will not—be a fourth season of Daredevil. The series did initially have a plan for season 4, though it’s unclear how far along that plan was. However, Daredevil season 3 showrunner Erik Oleson did confirm that he pitched a fourth season of the show to Netflix.

Season 3 of the series did not end on a cliffhanger, but it did leave plenty of room open for continuation. As a result, when Cox returned to the MCU, many hoped it meant Daredevil season 4 was on the way. After all, fans didn’t just like Daredevil as a character, they specifically liked the Netflix Daredevil TV show for the way it framed the hero with its dark tone, gritty action-packed premise, and top-notch performances. Instead of a Daredevil season 4, Disney announced a separate project, Daredevil: Born Again, which will see Cox, D’Onofrio, and Bernthal reprise their roles from the Netflix series.

This didn’t sound too bad as some believed that the series was still technically like having a fourth season of Daredevil, just wrapped in a new series. However, Cox has confirmed that Daredevil: Born Again is not the same as Daredevil season 4. It is not a continuation of the original Netflix series but is an entirely new project, best described as a full reboot of Cox’s character in the MCU. So, while there is no Daredevil season 4, there will be a new perspective on the Daredevil character coming soon to Disney+.

