Could We All Cry Over a ‘Bluey’ Movie Together?

Bluey is a show that may be geared towards younger audiences, but that doesn’t mean that is the only audience that enjoys it. The Australian cartoon that centers on the Heelers (a family of dogs) has made fans fall in love with Bandit, Chilli, Bingo, and Bluey herself!

As someone who doesn’t have kids but does have a young niece, the highlight of my visits home is to watch Bluey with her. In fact, I just watched an episode that had me sobbing by the end of it. Should I just watch this on my own? Because I think I might. That’s how good it is! So, questions about a Bluey movie aren’t surprising. Remember all the cartoon-to-movie pipeline films we saw as kids? The Rugrats Movie instantly comes to mind, and it does seem like Bluey is on track for that treatment.

The source for the recent chatter about the possibility is none other than one of the main cast! While on the red carpet at Australia’s Logies Awards, Chilli (er, Melanie Zanetti) was asked if she thought a movie could be in Bluey’s future. “I do think it’s time for a Bluey movie,” she explained. “I would be 1000% open to doing that.” The confirmation that Zanetti would be up for a movie and thinks it’s time is exciting! So what you’re saying is that if we get Bandit (David McCormack), we could be doing this?!

So no, there is not a Bluey movie that we know of, but it’s still exciting to hear one of the cast members talk about the possibility! While we don’t have any information on what such a movie would be about, when it would come out, or how we’d make an episode of Bluey last past the 10-minute runtime typical of each episode, it’s still exciting to know that we have at least Chilli on our side.

We need our favorite dogs on the big screen!

Bluey sort of breaks the mold for a lot of programming for kids. Often, movies are geared for children and adults to enjoy. The television shows rarely get the same treatment. Think about shows like Teletubbies. I don’t think a single adult enjoyed all of us watching that while growing up. What makes Bluey special is that Bandit and Chilli are extremely important characters for fans to get to know, and it makes the adult viewing experience that much better.

Like I said, I don’t even have kids, and I kind of want to start Bluey from the beginning instead of just the one-off episodes I have seen (and cried over) while visiting my niece. I think a movie with these characters would work so well because most of the television-to-movie adaptations do make the shows more accessible to adult audiences (like The Wild Thornberrys Movie).

So, a show like Bluey, beloved by kids and adults alike, would really work in a movie format. Plus, who doesn’t want to see what a longer story in the world of Bluey would look like? All of this just has us excited about the future of this series! Plus, we need to figure out what’s going on with Bandit, right?

