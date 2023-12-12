One of the Best International Films of the Year Might Be Streaming Soon

The Zone of Interest is heading to U.S. theaters on December 15, 2023, after causing a stir at the 76th Cannes Film Festival. Viewers are already anticipating the A24 film’s streaming release, so here’s what we know about when you’ll be able to watch.

The Zone of Interest has been labeled one of the best international films of the year and was chosen as the U.K.’s entry for the Best International Feature Film at the Oscars. Upon its debut at Cannes, it received critical acclaim, winning the Grand Prix and FIPRESCI Prize. The film is a historical drama inspired by the vastly dark and true story of Rudolf Höss (Christian Friedel). Höss was the Nazi commandant of Auschwitz during WWII. He lived with his wife and five children in a villa mere yards away from the concentration camp. As a result, The Zone of Interest explores the nature of evil and how it could be that a man built a life for his family directly outside Auschwitz, wherein he oversaw the murders of an estimated one million Jews, as well as the imprisonment and murder of thousands deported to the camp, including Roma, queer people, political prisoners, and prisoners of war.

While critics have acknowledged that the film is difficult and disturbing to watch, it is also an important one, in that it probes the concept of evil and the many shapes and forms it can take. Given that the film will only have a limited theatrical release, streaming will be vital for its distribution.

When does The Zone of Interest arrive on streaming?

Unfortunately, The Zone of Interest does not yet have a streaming release date. However, if it follows the pattern of other A24 films, it’s expected to arrive sooner rather than later. Even A24’s box office hits, like Talk to Me and Everything Everywhere All At Once, spent less than three months in theaters before becoming available for streaming. Meanwhile, with its limited theatrical release and mature subject matter, The Zone of Interest is likely to have more pull on streaming than in theaters, which may further speed up its streaming release. So it’s possible the film could arrive on streaming as early as January or February 2024.

Additionally, viewers can expect the movie to land on Max when it does hit streaming. Previously, determining where A24 films would end up after their theatrical runs was a bit of a guessing game. However, A24 has now signed a deal with Warner Bros. Discovery that allows its new releases to stream first on HBO, Max, and Cinemax. All of its latest releases, beginning with Dicks: The Musical, are included in this deal. So, viewers can rest assured that The Zone of Interest will likely be arriving on streaming soon and will make its home on Warner Bros.’ streaming platforms when it does.

