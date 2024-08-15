Concerns that Suga might be leaving BTS appear to be put to rest

Suga from BTS is currently under investigation for a drunk driving incident involving an electric scooter, leaving fans wondering if the charges will affect his membership status in BTS.

Korea’s Military Manpower Administration informed Korean media outlets that while Suga has been working as a social worker to fulfill his mandatory military service since 2023, “for cases outside of working hours, the general criminal law applies.” This means that Suga will not be punished by the military for his actions. Additionally, Suga was already fined and had his license revoked. Suga is not likely to receive further disciplinary action.

If that’s not reassuring enough for fans, HYBE told YTB that “talk of Suga leaving is nonsense. We will apologize and work harder to resolve conflict among fans.” Expect his return once his military enlistment is over.

Why fans are confused and outraged

Fans have been outraged at the CCTV footage of Suga released by JTBC, a mainstream Korean media outlet. The outlet admitted the CCTV footage they released featured a different drunk driving incident, not Suga’s DUI case. This false report made fans believe that Suga used an electric scooter with a seat down a main road, which would have made the incident much more dangerous.

[Kmedia—EXCLUSIVE] "JTBC's 'Newsroom' made a malicious FALSE REPORT regarding CCTV footage of BTS #SUGA indicating that he supposedly lied about the vehicle he was driving and the distance he mentioned in his apology statement"



"After the revelation of the REAL footage by the… pic.twitter.com/2RwL8A4FV7 — Rize⁷ (kinda ia) (@rize07addict) August 14, 2024

As a result of JTBC’s error, many fans criticized Suga for endangering others and lying in his statement. According to Suga, he only used a kickboard scooter, which will be proven true later on. Suga would be found driving a kickboard scooter on the sidewalk and tripping in front of his house. The correct CCTV footage would be released by Dong-A Ilbo, another Korean outlet, showing that there was no property damage or anyone hurt by the incident.

Footage by SBS

Due to JTBC’s reporting blunder, fans are demanding an apology from the outlet for spreading misinformation.

