If you still haven’t watched ‘Shōgun,’ it’s time

Shōgun took the 2024 Emmy Awards by storm. Before the series even hoarded awards, you probably were already desperate to watch it on your streaming platforms.

The show isn’t oversold—from its rich story and gripping plot to its strong cast of veteran Japanese actors, Shōgun gave us all a taste of what Japanese Taiga dramas (period dramas) have to offer to the world.

The ‘SHOGUN’ team’s acceptance speech for their Emmy win.



“You guys greenlit a very expensive sub-titled Japanese period piece whose central climax revolves around a poetry competition… thank you”



"You guys greenlit a very expensive sub-titled Japanese period piece whose central climax revolves around a poetry competition… thank you"

The only downside was that Shōgun was limited to FX, which wasn’t accessible in many countries outside the U.S. Unfortunately, Shōgun is still unavailable on Netflix. You can watch the series on Hulu if you don’t have access to FX.

Shogun broke a record in Emmy history

The series won 18 awards at this year’s Emmys. This is the most awards won by one season of a TV series in Emmy history. That accomplishment in itself is groundbreaking, but it also opens opportunities for people of different backgrounds to share their stories. This is an American series but it wouldn’t be the same without the Japanese creatives and advisors. It’s because of them and director Eriko Miyagawa that the series came out as stellar as it did.

The success of Shōgun was only possible because the production was willing to put significant effort into authenticity.

