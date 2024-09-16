Shogun wins eighteen awards at the Emmy Awards 2024
FX/Hulu
Category:
TV

If you still haven’t watched ‘Shōgun,’ it’s time

Image of Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra
|

Published: Sep 16, 2024 04:56 pm

Shōgun took the 2024 Emmy Awards by storm. Before the series even hoarded awards, you probably were already desperate to watch it on your streaming platforms.

Recommended Videos

The show isn’t oversold—from its rich story and gripping plot to its strong cast of veteran Japanese actors, Shōgun gave us all a taste of what Japanese Taiga dramas (period dramas) have to offer to the world.

The only downside was that Shōgun was limited to FX, which wasn’t accessible in many countries outside the U.S. Unfortunately, Shōgun is still unavailable on Netflix. You can watch the series on Hulu if you don’t have access to FX.

Shogun broke a record in Emmy history

The series won 18 awards at this year’s Emmys. This is the most awards won by one season of a TV series in Emmy history. That accomplishment in itself is groundbreaking, but it also opens opportunities for people of different backgrounds to share their stories. This is an American series but it wouldn’t be the same without the Japanese creatives and advisors. It’s because of them and director Eriko Miyagawa that the series came out as stellar as it did.

The success of Shōgun was only possible because the production was willing to put significant effort into authenticity.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) has been a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue since 2023. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy, she (happily) rejected law school in 2021 and has been a full-time content writer since. Vanessa is currently taking her Master's degree in Japanese Studies in hopes of deepening her understanding of the country's media culture in relation to pop culture, women, and queer people like herself. She speaks three languages but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.