Anyone who loves an underdog tale will be intrigued by Taika Waititi’s sports dramedy Next Goal Wins. Unfortunately, Waititi’s new movie wasn’t in theaters for very long, leaving cinephiles curious about when we’ll be able to stream it at home.

The film is based on the true story of coach Thomas Rongen’s attempt to transform the American Samoa national football team, once known for having faced some of the worst losses in football history, into FIFA qualifiers. Next Goal Wins sees Michael Fassbender take on the role of Rongen as he tries to wrangle the team into shape. Viewers will also learn about Jaiyah Saelua’s (Kaimana Solai) story as the first non-binary and transgender woman to compete in a FIFA World Cup qualifier.

The film should’ve been highly anticipated, with big names like Waititi and Fassbender behind it. However, multiple delays combined with the Hollywood labor strikes and stiff competition from The Marvels and The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes may have contributed to its weak box office pull. The film was pulled from theaters only five weeks after its release, earning just $10.5 million globally. Even though critics were mixed on Next Goal Wins, its audience score on Rotten Tomatoes is fresh. Disagreements between critics and audiences mean that it’s usually a good idea to check out the film for yourself. But viewers might be having difficulty finding it now that it’s no longer in theaters.

Can you stream Next Goal Wins?

Unfortunately, Next Goal Wins is not yet on streaming and has no official streaming release date. The good news, though, is that it has received an official digital and physical home release date, and both dates are close. It will be available for rent or purchase on digital platforms like Amazon Prime, Apple TV, and Vudu on January 16, and Blu-ray and DVD on February 27. The home release will also come with some bonus content for viewers.

Usually, a film’s streaming date isn’t too far off from its home release. Initial predictions regarding its streaming release suggested February or March 2024. It’s likely that Next Goal Wins will start streaming in another month or two. Since this is a Searchlight Pictures film, which is a subsidiary of Disney, it will most likely land on Disney+ and/or Hulu for streaming. While some viewers may start looking to purchase or rent Next Goal Wins beginning on January 16, Disney+ subscribers should stay tuned for further streaming updates.

