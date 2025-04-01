Is ‘Karate Kid: Legends’ going to erase ‘Cobra Kai’?

At CinemaCon, we got to see some scenes from Karate Kid: Legends and I am just a little bit afraid. Only because I just finished Cobra Kai.

A scene was played that saw Mr. Han (Jackie Chan) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) meeting at what I know as Miyagi-Do. The scene itself called it Mr. Miyagi’s house and did not seem to look like Miyagi-Do as I have come to know and love it. Which makes me either afraid for what happened at the end of Cobra Kai or think that the movie barely acknowledges the show.

So we do know that Legends takes place a few years after the end of Cobra Kai. But as Daniel and Mr. Han are talking, it doesn’t look great for Miyagi-Do. The backyard, that famously held the pool where Daniel trained Sam and Robby and the rest of the Miyagi-Do team, isn’t as vibrant as we left it.

Does this mean that with the kids all off to college, Daniel took a break from karate? Is the leader of the dojos in the valley just Johnny Lawrence? My real issue is that I do fear we won’t have answers during the film. Legends brings Daniel back to the east coast to help Li (Ben Wang) win a championship in the Burroughs.

So I don’t really think that we will be spending a lot of time talking about the inner workings of Daniel’s life. But maybe I’ll be wrong, maybe Daniel is just doing work on the dojo and that’s as simple as it is. But given the fact that we know this is years after the ending of Cobra Kai, I just hope that everything we built by the end of the show won’t lead to nothing for Daniel in Legends.

At least we do know that Daniel is bringing Miyagi-Do to New York!

