Is ‘Jailbreak: Love on the Run’ based on a true story? Explained

At first glance, Jailbreak: Love on the Run doesn’t appear to be a real story. However, truth is indeed sometimes stranger the fiction.

The documentary by Netflix features an ex-corrections officer from Lauderdale, Alabama, who went on the run with a capital murder suspect. Vicky White was a straight-laced corrections officer. She has done her job dutifully for seventeen years, which made her actions all the more shocking to her former coworkers. None of her family members and colleagues thought that she’d engage in a romantic relationship and aid the escape of an inmate named Casey White.

This runaway couple sparked a 12-day manhunt across the country in 2022. You’re probably in shock that something like this could happen in real life. Even as a Netflix documentary, it seems difficult to believe that Jailbreak: Love on the Run was an account of a true story. However, it did indeed happen.

A story that ended with gunshots

Vicky had been maintaining a romantic relationship with her inmate lover for two years. She gradually made purchases of guns, camping gear, and other equipment. It was to prepare for her escape with Casey.

This cop-gone-rogue escape was definitely going to be tougher to bust. Vicky had extensive knowledge about the police. It became clear early on that officers would have a tough trail to follow. She’d already lied to them by concealing her relationship with an inmate.

Nevertheless, she and Casey were arrested on May 9, 2022. Vicky was unharmed by Casey, but she took her own life with a gun. She did not survive her injury. The police captured Casey. He later received a charge of felony murder.

