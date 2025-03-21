Glen Powell is about to make me face my fears if this potential remake works out

We all have those things that make a chill go down our spines. It can be seeing a snake on screen, a spider crawling, a shark swimming, or more frightening things like clowns and chainsaws. Okay, I hate all those things but you get my point.

So I have seen movies like The Texas Chainsaw Massacre because it is considered one of the greatest horror films of all time. I did like it and appreciate it but I also had nightmares because of the sound of chainsaws. I have not watched the subsequent sequels and remakes of the film. Again, I don’t like the sound of chainsaws so why would I willingly throw myself into a film with a bunch of them!? It’s in the title!

All this to say that my favorite actor, my beloved king, might be starring in a Texas Chainsaw Massacre remake from Strange Darling director JT Mollner. Mollner is making a name for himself in the horror genre and taking on the franchise that made so many people (I.E. me) afraid of chainsaws is a pretty great fit. And Glen Powell reportedly wants to read the script.

Look, I get it. He’s a Texas boy. That’d be like me not wanting to work with Pittsburgh legend Michael Keaton. There isn’t a world where that’s NOT happening. But why must I live my life in fear while watching my favorite guy deal with Leatherface? Who out there both loves and hates me, a Glen Powell fan?

As of this moment, it is all up in the air on what is going to happen. Deadline spoke with a rep for Verve, who owns the franchise, who said “Verve represents The Texas Chainsaw Massacre estate and is building out a multimedia strategy for the seminal horror franchise.” Others are reportedly interested in buying it as well (Deadline noted Lionsgate, A24, and Neon all have ideas for it).

Despite my fear of watching Glen Powell deal with chainsaws, it is exciting news.

Returning to the classics kind of rule

I do like the remake culture we are in because the film’s being chosen can all be updated in exciting ways. Focusing just on the remakes that Powell is attached to/made/is rumored to be a part of, all of them have some level of modern relevancy to them. Twisters was timelier than ever with its messaging about climate change. Edgar Wright’s The Running Man has the chance to focus heavily on capitalism and the lack of humanity in modern society.

He was rumored to be working on a Backdraft remake (which unpacks acts of arson) and he helped to bring back Tom Cruise’s legacy with Top Gun: Maverick. Point is: The guy knows how to bring a franchise back and he does it well.

So if he was to take on The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, he’d nail it. But it is all still currently up in the air. I think it’d be fun to return to the franchise with a lead from Texas, even if I’d have to really face my fear to get through it in one piece. But it’d be great to do it while watching my favorite actor.

