Does Ezra Miller Have a Future as ‘The Flash’?

With The Flash quickly approaching its release date of June 16, fans may be wondering what will happen with Ezra Miller’s Flash afterward. Miller’s many controversies and legal issues have put a damper on The Flash, casting a shadow over the film’s potential. Early reviews have called it one of the best superhero films ever made, while Warner Bros. executives like David Zaslav and James Gunn have continued to hype it up. But all the praise and attention that The Flash is receiving has some viewers concerned that Miller’s actions are going to be glossed over just because the film they starred in is a hit.

This is a concern Warner Bros. has validated by sticking with Miller despite their legal issues. There was a period in 2022 when it seemed like Miller was making headlines every month for their egregious actions and allegations against them. Miller was arrested on multiple occasions for assault, harassment, and disorderly conduct, and charged with felony burglary. The actor also had several temporary protection orders filed and approved against them, and was even accused of child grooming. After their arrest in Vermont on burglary charges, Miller issued an apology and expressed that they were seeking treatment for their mental health issues.

Still, Miller’s apology left many dissatisfied. How can an actor with such serious allegations and charges against them walk away with little-to-no consequences and a half-hearted apology? As a result, many are hoping that Warner Bros. will distance itself from Miller in the future.

Will Ezra Miller continue playing The Flash?

Despite their controversies, Miller is still playing Barry Allen in The Flash. In fact, the trailer confirmed that the film will have Miller playing two Barrys. Some have wondered if this detail is one of the reasons why Warner Bros. has ignored calls to recast the role and sidestepped criticism for sticking by the actor. With Miller playing two roles in the film, reshoots would’ve been extensive and expensive to do with another actor. While excuses of reshoots and expenses don’t get Warner Bros. off the hook, they do raise hope that these are the only reasons why the studio is sticking with Miller. Because if they are, then Warner Bros. has no excuse for hanging onto Miller once The Flash premieres.

Cutting Miller’s Flash from the DCU after the film’s premiere is really the least that Warner Bros. could do at this point. However, the studio and DCU executives seemingly haven’t closed the door on Miller returning. When new DCU co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran were questioned about Miller’s DCU future, they indicated they were open to having a conversation with the actor about it. Safran stated, “Ezra is completely committed to their recovery. We are fully supportive of the journey they are on right now. When the time is right, when they are ready to have that discussion, we will all figure out what’s the best path forward.”

Meanwhile, The Flash director Andy Muschietti told Vanity Fair that, while it’s not currently in the plans, he remains hopeful for the possibility of a sequel. Even though insiders have claimed that Warner Bros. is done with Miller after The Flash, comments from executives show that the studio is still dragging its feet on parting ways with Miller. This is strange considering the DCU hasn’t had a problem cutting Henry Cavill and Gal Gadot from the franchise. There have even been reports that Jason Momoa’s Aquaman won’t return after Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, even though the film won’t even premiere until December 2023.

While Miller’s future with the DCU has not yet been confirmed, the fact that their return remains a possibility is still disappointing.

