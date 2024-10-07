Is Chris Pine in ‘The Princess Diaries 3’?

One of the most iconic franchises of the 2000s is making a return! It’s been a long time coming, but The Princess Diaries 3, with Anne Hathaway as Mia Thermopolis, has now set Adele Lim as director. There’s no release date yet, but there’s every reason to get super excited.

But in amongst that excitement people are wondering … Will Chris Pine return as Nicholas Deveraux, the gorgeous young royal who won Mia’s heart? Bear in mind that The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement was actually Pine’s first ever foray onto the big screen. It helped make his name and eventually, good choices including Star Trek put him on the map as a hot new talent to watch. From there, he grew into an A-lister. So he’s got to return to his first franchise, right?

Director Garry Marshall was set to direct Princess Diaries 3 before he tragically passed away in 2016. A few months before his unexpected death he talked to People magazine about the planned threequel but wasn’t sure if Pine was going to be in it or not. “Maybe. He’s quite big now, you know,” was what Marshall had to say. And of course, now Pine’s even bigger … but, good news! He actually always wanted to do a Princess Diaries 3.

In May of this year Pine was asked about it while doing the promotional tour for Poolman, and he told Access Hollywood, “I love Anne. I think she’s great. And I’ll wait for that call, whenever it comes.” We can’t say for sure if it’s come yet, but hopefully it will. After all, haven’t Hathaway and Pine both aged incredibly? Wouldn’t you kill to see them sharing the screen once more?!

