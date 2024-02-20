Is ‘Anyone but You’ on Netflix? Answered

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell recently hit the big screen in an adaptation of Shakespeare’s rom-com Much Ado About Nothing. SparkNotes version: It’s about a couple who hate each other until they don’t! The ultimate enemies to lovers arc!

It’s been in theaters, but if you’re the type of person who wants to avoid the sticky floors and sticky people, you probably wanna know if you’ll be able to stream it on Netflix, huh?

If you want the full streaming service guide to the flick, look here, but if you’re wondering specifically about Netflix … the outlook isn’t good. As of now, Sony and Apple TV have struck a deal on the film after it leaves theaters. Apple TV currently has Anyone but You listed in their “Coming Soon” category. Long story short, Apple TV has first dibs. So, as of now, it’s not on Netflix, and there’s no news on when or if that will change.

It’s possible that Netflix and other streaming services will acquire the film in the future, but only after the good people at Apple have milked it for all it’s worth. But is not that the course of love? Something new comes along, we fall hard for it, we suck it dry, and then we leave it behind for something different? Oh, the tragedy! The culmination of love is grief! Eating pints of ice cream alone in our bedrooms, weeping to rom-coms like this one!

But perhaps this time it will be different! Perhaps “til death do us part” is for real this time. We can only hope, and choose to believe in love despite the pain it brings. After all, the hurt is worth it in the end.

