‘Will Trent’ Season 2 Finale Has Left Angie’s Future in Limbo

Police procedural drama Will Trent aired its season 2 finale, “Do You See the Vision,” on May 21, leaving some key questions unanswered, especially when it comes to Angie.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for the Will Trent season 2 finale.]

Following the season finale, one of the major talking points among the fans is the eventual fate of Will Trent’s on-and-off again girlfriend and confidante, Angie Polaski (played by Erika Christensen). At the end of the last episode, Will is compelled to put the cuffs on Angie after he finds out her connection with Crystal, the serial killer. For context, Will, Faith, and Angie were on a quest to catch the female serial killer who takes out sex offenders in vigilante style. Angie is able to figure out that the serial killer is Crystal, who ends up dead after hitting her head on a rock during the chase.

Later on, Angie does reveal to Will and Faith that she knew Crystal, but keeps the part about her being Lenny Broussard’s killer a secret. However, Will is able to put the pieces together and figure out the truth about Lenny’s death, getting confirmation from Crystal’s mother. As a result, Will is forced to arrest Angie for tampering with evidence and false testimony.

Now that Angie is in jail, fans are speculating that her character might exit the series. In a conversation with TV Line, showrunners Liz Heldens and Daniel Thomson did shed some light on the character’s fate going forward:

Everything is on the table now. We have to look at the ecosystem of the show. But we are big, big, big Erika Christensen fans over here. I love watching her, and personally I would follow [Angie] wherever she went. TV Line/Ryan Schwartz

While the comments of the creators might be perceived as a bit vague, it does appear that they potentially have grand plans for Angie’s character. The show has already been approved for a third season, and with Will and Angie’s personal and professional chemistry being a central part of the series, it will be a bit premature for the character to depart after just two seasons. As things stand, it is difficult to comment on whether Erika Christensen would continue to be a part of the show.

