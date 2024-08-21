‘Iron Family’ release date confirmed

Iron Family is one of the most anticipated K-dramas of the year. Find out when the K-drama will air, and what it’s all about.

Recommended Videos

2024 has been a huge year for K-dramas, and it’s only halfway done. Some of the most popular titles to be released this year include Queen of Tears, Marry My Husband, Lovely Runner, and Gyeongseong Creature. Now, one of the K-dramas fans is eagerly waiting for Iron Family, starring Kim Jung Hyun and Keum Sae Rok.

Want to know when the K-drama starts airing? Let’s discuss it!

When is Iron Family going to air?

Iron Family is confirmed to premiere on KBS2 on September 28, 2024. The show will air every Saturday and Sunday. The series will only be 36 episodes, breaking the initial rumors that the show will be 50 episodes long.

The upcoming romantic black comedy family K-drama was written by Seo Sook Hyang, who wrote Ask the Stars. Iron Family will be directed by Seong Jung Hae and Seo Yong Soo. The latter is known for his work on Bravo, My Life.

What is Iron Family about?

Lee Da Rim (Keum Sae Rok) and her family have run the Cheongryeom Laundy for three generations. At the start, her family had enough money that everyone could just sit back and relax instead of worrying about cash. However, Lee Da Rim’s eyesight has deteriorated, and she is now completely blind. Her family’s funds have gone down to the drain due to Lee Da Rim’s medical bills. However, an extremely expensive injection could give Lee Da Rim her sight back.

Seo Kang Joo (Kim Jung Hyun) is the son of the wealthiest family in the Cheongreyom neighborhood and is currently the senior director of the Jiseung Group. Eight years ago, Seo Kang Joo and Lee Da Rim attended the same university and had an unforgettable experience before Kang Joo enlisted for his mandatory military service.

Eight years later, Seo Kang Joo and Lee Da Rim reunite and form a relationship.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy