‘Invincible’s 10 strongest Viltrumites, ranked

IT’S TIIIIIIME FOR A VILTRUMITE SMAAAAAACKDOWN!!!!!

There’s a planet full of evil supermen attempting to establish a galactic empire? We’re cooked. Our only hope (besides Allen The Alien) is that these mustachioed menaces take each other out before us. After all, murdering each other is part of their culture! In order to make their species stronger, the Viltrumites engaged in an all out civil war that reduced their planet’s population by HALF. The Viltrumites on this list probably did the lion’s share of the killing. Here they are, the 10 strongest Viltrumites in Invincible, ranked.

10. Vidor

Vidor is one of three Viltrumite executioners sent to whack Nolan (which puts into perspective just how powerful Nolan is). After all, Nolan is the son of the late Viltrumite king Argall, and considering the Viltumite’s “might makes right” philosophy, any Viltrumite leader is likely stronger than 99% of the rest of the planet. Vidor is likely an above average specimen of the Viltrumite species, as the planet’s government likely wouldn’t send run of the mill Viltrumites to take down one of their planet’s most powerful ex-pats. Vidor is ranked at the bottom of the trio of executioners because… well, he’s the first to get executed by Nolan. In a spectacularly screwed up way!

9. Thula

Judging by her graying hair, Thula is an older member of the Viltrumite race. Because Viltrumites age slower the older they get, elder Viltrumites are actually oftentimes more powerful than younger ones – as they’ve had centuries more training and combat experience to take their skills to the next level. Thula’s appearance would suggest that she’s at least Nolan’s age, is evidently not as strong as Nolan because Nolan straight up karate chops her jaw clean off. However, as a member of the executioner trio, she’s already a cut above the rest of her species, even if she was cut down about two minutes after she was introduced.

8. Lucan

Lucan was the longest surviving member of the executioner trio sent to kill Nolan, and continued to fight even after he had been practically disemboweled. After playing possum for a minute, Lucan got up and offered a piece of Viltrumite wisdom handed down across generations: “if you kill someone, make sure they’re dead.” It’s a bit on the nose, but yeah, solid advice. Lucan continued the fight against Nolan and Mark even after both his comrades in the execution trio were taken out, and was actually able to complete the mission by knocking out Nolan with a spine breaker double kick to the back. Then he keeled over, and this time didn’t get back up.

7. Kregg

The cyber-eyed Kregg is a t0p ranking general in the Viltrumite forces, and got there not by glad-handing politicians or pushing papers, but by becoming a ruthless killing machine. While many a general hangs back to command younger forces into the fray, Kregg fights plenty of battles personally. While we’ve yet to see him in action in the show (aside from beating up an already weakened Nolan) Kregg has plenty to do in the comics, and at one point holds his own against one of the most powerful characters in the series: Allen the Alien. Considering that Allen was scientifically engineered by a Viltrumite ex-pat to be able to kill Viltrumites, this is an impressive feat. After all, Kregg is personally shown standing next to a mountain of “weak” Viltrumite corpses after his home planet’s civil war – maybe he handled that pile personally.

6. Anissa

Despite her youth (for a Viltrumite, at least) Anissa is easily one of the strongest fighters that Viltrum has to offer. When she’s first introduced in the series, she’s orders of magnitude stronger than Mark Grayson – eclipsing his formidable combat abilities through her own skill, experience, and sheer ruthlessness. Anissa is involved in a slew of intense battles throughout the series, and even saves Krieg from being merc’d by Viltrumite killer Allen the Alien. She’s strong enough to easily overpower Mark, which she does to commit one of the most heinous acts in the entire series. As one of the series’ most infamous antagonists, you can bet she’s earned a slot on this list.

5. Thaedus

Thaedus is an older Viltrumite, meaning that biologically he’s stronger and more battle tested than other members of his species. Unlike his more bloodthirsty kin, Thaedus abandoned Viltrum after witnessing his people’s descent into violence and madness (which he inadvertently had a hand in worsening). Horrified by his people’s desire to colonize the stars, Thaedus assassinated the previous Viltrumite emperor Argall, Nolan’s own father. As Nolan is one of the strongest Viltrumites, it speaks to Thaedus’ obscene (but rarely seen) levels of power that he was able to kill the leader of all of Viltrum and Nolan’s dad, and then escape from the planet with his life. One of his most formidable assets is his mind, which he used to dream up both the Coalition of Planets dedicated to fighting the Viltrumite threat, and the Scourge Virus, which he successfully engineered to decimate his home planet’s population. There’s a reason why Thaedus has survived to old age, he’s got brains AND braun.

4. Nolan Grayson

(Prime Video)

Nolan Grayson is somewhat of a celebrity on Viltrum, and many of its people looked up to him as a cultural hero. The son of the late Viltrumite king Argall, Nolan comes from a genetic pedigree that allows him to outclass his peers. Combine that with the advanced training he received as a member of Viltrumite’s political elite, and you’ve got the makings of an icon of strength. While Nolan has cut a swath through multiple elite level Viltrumites sent to collect his head, one of his crowning achievements is his survival in a battle against multiple Rognarr – the only species the universe able to reliably body any Viltrumite unfortunate enough to end up on their obscenely high-gravity home planet. The Rognarr are one of the few species that Viltrumites fear, so much that they actually placed a solar disk in front of the creatures’ home planet’s sun to freeze the population into extinction (it didn’t work). We don’t know how Nolan survived his encounter with the Rognarr on their home turf, but it speaks volumes that he lived to tell the tale.

3. Conquest

Like Nolan, Conquest is one of the few Viltrumites to survive an encounter with the Rognarr, although the experience left him sans one arm and plus one nasty facial scar. While the Rognarr were able to get the better of Conquest, they’re one of the few beings in existence able to brag. Conquest is one of the oldest Viltrumites, meaning that biologically he’s one of the strongest. In his brutal battle with Invincible, Conquest explains his brolic nature to Mark in a monologue that doesn’t appear in the comics. Conquest is so powerful that he is feared and shunned even among Viltrumites. So powerful that he’s sent alone to colonize planet after planet Viltrum’s name. So powerful that he was named after what he does rather than who he is. But don’t feel bad for him, he’s a complete sadist, and part of his strength comes from his psychopathic love for killing and causing pain. He’s so powerful that he’s able to hold his own against Mark and Nolan, and Cecil Steadman himself admits that the pair are no match.

2. Mark Grayson

Surprise, surprise, the kid that the series is named after is one of its most powerful characters. While I’m trying to go light on the spoilers here, protagonist Mark Grayson actually becomes the series most powerful character at story’s end – totally pulls a Naruto. While Mark’s power no doubt comes from the countless amount of battles he fights across the series (giving him a healthy dose of both combat experience and PTSD) he owes much of his strength to his unique genetic makeup. As a human/Viltrumite hybrid, Mark is able to accelerate in strength faster than a pure blooded Viltrumite because humans grow quicker and live shorter lives. There’s also a fan theory that Mark is able to outclass Viltrumites because his body produces adrenaline, something that they theorize Viltrumites lack. We don’t know for sure why Mark is so strong, but it could be because he’s…

*theme music*

Invincible.

1. Grand Regent Thragg

Grand Regent Thragg is literally built different. A prodigy among prodigies, Thragg was genetically engineered to be the most powerful member of the Viltrumite race. Growing up in a distinguished household on Viltrum, Thragg was able to obtain advanced training which, combined with his once in multiple generations genetic makeup, allows him to stand head and shoulders and knees and toes above his peers. After all, he’s the man who turns one of the series’ strongest fighters Battle Beast into a fashion accessory, skinning the lion man and wearing his fur as gruesome yet stylish shawl. Thragg is the embodiment of the Viltrumite “might makes right” philosophy, and is able to claim the title of Grand Regent because there is no one else strong enough to stand in his way.

