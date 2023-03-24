INTERVIEW: Keanu Reeves Explores Comedy in ‘John Wick 4’

Keanu Reeves is known for a great many things. But out of his vast career of movies, I’d say that he is a master of both comedy and action. Rarely they’ve come together throughout his work but from the Bill & Ted movies to things like The Matrix, Speed, and now John Wick, we’ve seen how Reeves can career an action movie with ease!

But one of the best things about John Wick 4 is that it lets these two elements work seamlessly together. Whether it is John responding to some evil character’s speech with a “Yeah….” or Winston (Ian McShane) walking across the Louvre for a full two minutes, the movie really leans into these moments for levity and works! Which is something I wanted to ask Reeves about as it work because of his comedic timing and power as an action-star!

At the New York premiere for the fourth movie, I got to ask Reeves a question about the movie. And, for John Wick 4, the most exciting part about it is how genuinely funny it is in comparison to the other movies in the franchise. And so I asked how it felt getting to combine both of those elements of his career together to make something like John Wick 4 work.

“Yeah, I mean, I would say it’s just that what you said, you know, being able to do an action film, an intense story, something about grief and trying to get personal freedom and fighting against the man and yet have humor,” he said. “And I mean, we have a wonderful cast and through all the films, we had wonderful cast. And I think it’s been really special to do what you were saying, like have the action, have humor, you know?”

John Wick 4 hits theaters today!

