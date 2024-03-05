‘History of Evil’s Director Knows How To Highlight a Strong Female Character

Movies about war and a future where we are divided by our political views are terrifying all on their own, but History of Evil takes that concept right to the horror genre, making it that much more frightening. The new film centers it all around a woman trying to make a change.

Bo Mirhosseni, who wrote and directed the film, focused the story on Alegre’s (Jackie Cruz) struggle in her own home, when her husband Ron (Paul Wesley) is consumed by the thoughts of the racist and sexist men of the past. In talking with Cruz and Mirhosseni, I asked about creating a “final girl” in Alegre, one who is strong throughout the entire movie from start to finish.

“The story’s inspired from my mother’s story being an activist and she’s very active in women’s rights,” Mirhosseni said. “She actually came to set and like met Jackie and Paul and everyone.” Cruz responded by saying it was “awesome” to meet her and Mirhosseni went on to talk about how action and horror movies with strong women at the center always inspired him.

“Also just as a filmmaker and a fan of movies, I’ve loved strong female leads. I had Jackie watch Alien because Ripley is so badass, Sarah Connor, or even Jamie Lee Curtis and Halloween,” he said. “I’m a big fan of strong female leads and also deconstructing the male macho thing that Paul is falling into. So, I think it was always in the playbook from the beginning to have these characters. I always wanted the end to be these three badass ladies driving away in this truck.”

And it is so much fun to watch as the women are the backbone of the family and fighting back against Ron as he is succumbing to the “macho” hatred that fed into the past.

History of Evil is available on streaming now.

