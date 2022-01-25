INTERVIEW: We Spoke With the Cast of NBC’s New Workplace Comedy American Auto!

American Auto is another workplace comedy from writer Justin Spitzer and a new return to the form for NBC. With hits like Spitzer’s Superstore, shows like The Office and Parks and Recreation, and even Tina Fey’s 30 Rock, the network has a history of bringing us into the office/work life of its characters. American Auto is just that with the rich heads of a car company, and somehow these unlikeable characters have captured my attention in the first few episodes of its premiere season.

I spoke with Ana Gasteyer, Just Spitzer, X Mayo, Jon Barinholtz, Tye White, Harriet Dyer, Humphrey Ker, and Michael Benjamin Washington about filming the first season in the midst of coronavirus and what it meant to be a part of the next workplace comedy from NBC.

When I asked Spitzer about what inspired him to tell this specific story, he connected back to his history with the workplace comedy world: “Those NBC comedies, you know, especially the workplace comedies, those are the ones that I sort of grew up in and been working on for a long time and really enjoy as well. I was trying to think of what is a workplace I haven’t seen much of and the corporate offices of a giant multi-billion dollar company just felt kind of new and fruitful to me, especially having spent the last six years on a show with people at the very bottom of the corporate hierarchy.”

The show also has this brilliant way of using its characters to the advantage when it comes to dealing with their CEO Katherine (played by Gasteyer). Michael Benjamin Washington’s character Cyrus is a perfect example of that, as he’s the one who seems to have all the answers on what they can and cannot do with their cars.

“I think from the pilot I understood that Cyrus is giving a lot of information,” Washington said. “He’s a very smart guy who’s giving a lot of what the episode is about and keeping the conflict going. But I found the humor and the comedy in the reaction shots. And I’ve been amazed as it’s been rolling out how much they trust Cyrus’s reaction shots, cutting back to what he thinks is usually where you’re giggling. It’s how he thinks about what’s happening. Not necessarily what he’s saying. So I get to teach around the country. Whenever I tell my students acting is reacting. I’m starting to learn that lesson myself while we’re shooting this. And that has been a complete joy.”

I had so much fun talking to the entire cast of American Auto, and it is definitely a show you don’t want to miss!

