INTERVIEW: Asher Grodman Is Proud To Play a Complex Jewish Character on ‘Ghosts’

When you think of television comedies, there are typical stock characters you can expect to see, but a show like CBS’ Ghosts throws out the typical and gives us a fresh take on the famed U.K. series of the same name. When Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) decide to convert a rundown estate in New York into a bed and breakfast, and Sam can suddenly hear and see the ghosts that inhabit their new home, things go awry. Enter Asher Grodman’s Trevor.

Trevor is a character who died pantless and has carried that same energy into the afterlife. While he is a character that one might describe as a “dudebro,” there is something charming about him, and it is fully because of Grodman’s performance. Getting to talk with him about the show, it is clear why Trevor works, and that’s because of how charming Grodman is.

What’s so fun about Ghosts is that the show itself is set in New York. As a transplant to New York, that’s still fun for me, but for Grodman, this is his home state. So I asked about being a New Yorker and being a part of this show that is so rich in New York history, and he answered very openly and honestly about what this show means to him.

“It’s a lot of fun because of course a lot of these references, I know and a lot of these references I grew up watching on television and things like that,” he said. “Although, I have to tell you the thing that, this may not be the question, but the thing that actually has come to mean even more to me is being Jewish and being able to play a Jewish character who you could, you could come up with a lot of words to describe Trevor. You know, you could be like frat guy, dude, Lehman Brothers, Pantless, you know, inappropriate with women, Horn Dog, you know, all these things before you ever got to the fact that he’s Jewish, which to play to be a Jew who gets to play a Jewish character who’s not defined by his Judaism. I am so lucky to be able to do that. And that’s something that I’m particularly proud of and I know my parents are particularly proud of.”

The future of Trevor

And where does he want to see Trevor go in the future of the show? Well, he knows that a) Trevor is a ghost so there isn’t much going to happen in regards to him changing his ways, but he does love how the ghosts interact with each other. “I think that the fun of an ensemble comedy is the relationships between the ghosts,” he said. “So my hope for him would be having the opportunity to deepen those relationships. And even if they’re not enjoyable relationships, just adding more depth and adding more, dynamics to those relationships, I think is the fun. And the other thing that is so much fun that I hope we can continue to do is like time moving forward in this show.”

Ghosts airs on CBS and it’s a beautifully hilarious comedy for a number of reasons and one is DEFINITELY Grodman’s brilliant portrayal of Trevor.

(featured image: CBS)

