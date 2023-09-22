In Another Life, We May Have Gotten a Star Wars Movie From Guillermo del Toro

Despite the myriad narratives and subgenres that have popped out of George Lucas’ storied sci-fi mythos over the decades, Star Wars hasn’t dipped very heavily into horror when it comes to its on-screen endeavors. Indeed, outside of the Visions episode “Screecher’s Reach” and the Ewok Hunt mode in Star Wars Battlefront II (trust me on that one), we haven’t seen much of the galaxy’s spookier side.

And unfortunately, it looks like we live in the timeline where the greatest opportunity to explore such possibilities has already passed us by. After screenwriter David S. Goyer recently revealed on the Happy Sad Confused podcast that he was set to write a Star Wars movie that would have been helmed by Guillermo del Toro, the horror maestro himself took to Twitter (no, I’m not calling it X) to confirm the claim—serving up a small helping of clues to keep our fan theory muscles exercised.

True. Can't say much. Maybe two letters "J" and "BB" is that three letters? https://t.co/qpGaSD3y7F — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) September 21, 2023

Based on his clues, the three possibilities that jump to mind right away are a BB-8 solo movie, something to do with the Jedi, or a feature centered on Jabba the Hutt. Given that BB-8 couldn’t possibly carry a feature film on his own, “Jedi” being far too useless of a clue for a Star Wars movie, and Jabba’s imposing essence gelling immaculately with del Toro’s penchant for the unsettling, we’re going to headcanon that we missed out on a stomach-churning Jabba the Hutt movie from the one and only del Toro, and that makes us sad.

Think about it: Who wouldn’t want to live in a world where Goyer and del Toro—both of whom have logged their fair share of hours in both the genre fiction and franchise spaces—came together to spin a tale about the dark secrets hidden deep within the walls of Hutt Castle, complete with giant, choppy, stop-motion aliens that consistently come within inches of chowing down on the helpless protagonist?

Then again, perhaps talking about it this way just loudly emphasizes the fact that whatever mysterious treat we were robbed of has been firmly lost to the ether, so mourning in silence might be the best course of action.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

