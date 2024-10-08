I’m sorry, did Ewan McGregor just admit that there’s a chance for more ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi?’

Obi-Wan Kenobi did a lot for prequel fans. It brought Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen back to the world of Star Wars and gave us a glimpse into Obi-Wan’s life between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope in the live-action world. Could we see more though?

The series, which had its first season release back in 2022, was perfect to me. It brought me a story focused on Obi-Wan and Leia Organa (Vivien Lyra Blair) and I finally got to have a series all about how strong and powerful my girl is. I loved it. It only got better when we had emotional scenes between Obi-Wan and Anakin, watching as Obi-Wan realized that his friend and brother truly was gone. Original characters like Reva (Moses Ingram) captivated me.

All of that to say: I wanted more. Call me selfish but the minute I got McGregor and Christensen back, I was ready for more of their stories. Christensen came back as Anakin in Ahsoka but we’ve yet to see McGregor return again. At LA Comic-Con though, McGregor gave fans some hope. He revealed that Disney and Lucasfilm were exploring ideas for a second season of the series and great! Explore faster, I need it. Preferably with more angst between Obi-Wan and Anakin.

“Obviously, between the end of the Obi-Wan Kenobi series and when Alec Guinness is Obi-Wan Kenobi, there’s got to be another few stories in there,” he said during the panel. So it wasn’t a no but it also wasn’t McGregor saying they had it mapped out. Still, it does give me hope that we’ll see him take on the galaxy far, far away once again.

We’ve wanted this for so long

I am a millennial and grew up with the prequels. It meant that I wanted nothing more than to see Obi-Wan Kenobi again and for years, we asked for it. Every interview McGregor did had some reference to his work as Old Ben Kenobi and we all had hope. So when we did finally get Obi-Wan Kenobi, it was emotional. We finally had our guy back.

For years, we had to hear how McGregor was the best part of the prequels. They weren’t wrong but I’d also argue that his performance works because of his relationship with Christensen. That is why I loved the first season of Obi-Wan Kenobi so much. We still had that dynamic and that pain between Obi-Wan and Anakin was still there. But we also got some other legacy characters thrown into the mix. Seeing Joel Egerton back as Uncle Owen was surprisingly emotional even if we didn’t get a lot of Luke Skywalker in the show.

I’m not upset that the second season wasn’t an immediate thing, I want it to be good rather than quickly done. But still, it has been over two years with no mention of more Obi-Wan Kenobi stories yet. This is exciting because it means that McGregor is still ready and willing to return to the franchise. I just hope we can come up with a story good enough to bring us more Obi-Wan Kenobi.

