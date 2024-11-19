‘I’m Irish’: Stop asking Irish actor Paul Mescal about King Charles

Ireland is not a fan of Great Britain. There is plenty of history you can look to to figure out why. So why are we asking Irish actor Paul Mescal how he feels about meeting King Charles? Probably not really into it, guys!

King Charles attended the premiere for Gladiator II in London and it became a whole thing. Denzel Washington reportedly stayed out on the carpet when he was told to head inside because the King was coming and reportedly said “I make my own rules.” The entire situation was odd given the fact that the movie is led by an IRISH ACTOR. But alas.

It was hilarious watching the cast meet Charles and it ended up giving us yet another video of an Irish actor side-eying the King. Some things are still beautiful in this world. However, at the Los Angeles premiere for the film, Mescal was asked about the situation and how he felt about meeting King Charles. He responded by saying he’s Irish.

Variety’s Marc Malkin asked Mescal what it was like meeting the King and if he’d met him before. Mescal responded by saying he’d never met him but then said the most iconic of responses. “I’m Irish, so it’s not on the list of priorities. But it’s an amazing thing for Ridley [Scott] because I know how important that is for him.” He is referring to the fact that Ridley Scott is British.

Malkin goes on to ask Mescal again about the situation, asking about what you say to the King in that situation. We’ve already heard Mescal say that he’s IRISH but it was funny to hear him say that he essentially couldn’t hear what was being said so he just nodded at the King.

Mescal’s reaction is priceless though

I wouldn’t waste my time with Mescal talking about Charles but that’s just me. My grandfather was Scottish and my grandmother was Irish. Meeting the King was never going to be a “fun” thing for them so why would Mescal care outside of the celebration for Ridley. Because really it is about his movie but we have to also recognize the context in which this question is being asked.

I have my feelings on Charles going to the premiere. Mainly I feel bad for the cast who had to have their celebration on the carpet cut short because of his arrival. But it is an honor for someone like Ridley Scott to have his movie received like this. Still, I never expected someone like Paul Mescal to care about meeting the King of England because again, he’s IRISH. I’m just going to keep yelling about the fact that he’s Irish.

Mescal was polite about the question but I do think his response of saying “I’m Irish” when talking about it is iconic. It is giving Cillian Murphy meeting Prince Harry at an event for Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar and giving him a side eye.

Maybe I just know a bit too much about the contentious relationship Ireland and England but hey, at least I wouldn’t ask Mescal about this!

