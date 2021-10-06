Idaho’s Governor Brad Little was in Texas yesterday, along with a group of other Republican governors meeting to discuss immigration. And while he was gone, Lieutenant Governor Janice McGeachin decided to do a little coup.

“Today, as Acting Governor, I fixed Gov. Little’s Executive Order on ‘vaccine passports’ to make sure that K-12 schools and universities cannot require vaccinations OR require mandatory testing,” McGeachin tweeted on Tuesday. “I will continue to fight for your individual Liberty!”

According to the Associated Press, McGeachin also inquired about sending the National Guard to the Texas/Mexico border.

Little says that he did not authorize McGeachin to act on his behalf. He’s not incapacitated, he’s in Texas. He said that when he returns to Idaho, he would immediately be “rescinding and reversing” any of McGeachin’s actions. He also called her attempt to deploy National Guard troops to Texas—the place where he himself is—”political grandstanding.”

The attempt to “fix” Little’s COVID-19 policies is also very clearly “political grandstanding.” McGeachin—pictured above speaking at a “mask burning event” this past March—is currently running for governor of the state and this is an obvious attempt to appeal to angry anti-mask, anti-vax voters.

HOLY HELL—Anti-Vax Lieutenant Governor of Idaho briefly took power as Acting Governor without permission to block all #COVID19 vaccine & testing mandates, while Governor was briefly away. @GovernorLittle rescinded Lt Governor @JaniceMcGeachin’s illegal order just 8 minutes after! pic.twitter.com/nSKm7SgySb — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) October 6, 2021

What makes all this even more weirdly performative is the fact that Little already issued his own ban on “vaccine passports.” He’s been vocal in his opposition to President Biden’s vaccine mandates and while he urged people to get vaccinated, he refused to issue a state mandate, and in April, he signed an order banning vaccine mandates for government employees.

But apparently that’s not enough for McGeachin, who wants to do away with literally all COVID-19 precautions, even as her state invoked “crisis standards of care,” rationing health care to keep up with the “massive increase in the number of coronavirus patients requiring hospitalization,” according to NPR.

(image: Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]