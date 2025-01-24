‘I think I’m a little better looking than Glen but whatever’: Eli Manning jokes about ‘Chad Powers’ and Glen Powell

Chad Powers is coming to Hulu this year and fans of the Eli Manning sketch cannot wait! I had the chance to talk Eli Manning about the show at an event for Guiding Eyes for the Blind.

We were lucky enough to attend the birthday celebration for Ten, CEO Thomas Panek’s seeing eye dog. Ten was named after Manning’s number when he played on the New York Giants and the dog was a gift from Manning to Panek. The organization helps to provide seeing eye dogs to those with vision loss. Ten often helps Panek complete his marathons and the event was all about celebrating this incredible pup on his birthday!

Towards the end of our chat, I asked Manning about his upcoming show, Chad Powers. The Hulu series, created by Powell and Michael Waldron, is based on an older sketch that Manning did where he pretended to be a walk on at Penn State and tried out for the team when he was well into his professional career in the NFL. It is iconic for fans of Manning and even went past the fans on ESPN to become a viral sketch.

When I asked him about the show, I shared my own excitement for it and then Manning talked about how exciting it is to see that show come to life and how its journey reminded him of Ten’s journey with Panek.

“I’m very excited. And just kind of like the story of Ten and watching that progression, very similar to Chad Powers, which started off as a funny idea walking on at Penn State and doing a funny skit then going viral to people calling about turning into a TV show to Hulu, buying it to Glen Powell becoming Chad Powers. I think I’m a little better looking than Glen, but whatever,” Manning joked. “It’s been unbelievable, the progression and I’ve seen some of the rough cuts of the first few episodes. So excited for that to come out later this summer. It’s gonna be a lot fun.”

You can see my full conversation with Manning and Panek here:

Chad Powers will hit Hulu later this year.

