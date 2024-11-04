I really need a letter from Leslie Knope right now

After the 2016 election, Leslie Knope wrote us all a letter. It was about giving us hope and making sure we knew that people would fight for us. It was my light in a very dark time. Right now, I need one of those letters again.

The Parks and Recreation character has meant a lot to me throughout the years. Yes, I am a self-proclaimed Leslie Knope but it goes beyond that. The Amy Poehler character has been there for me through my own self doubt. She’s helped me make decisions in my life and she’s always inspired me to be the best human I could be. When the show ended in 2015, I felt like I could go on and carry Leslie Knope with me. But then the 2016 election happened.

At the time, the creatives behind Parks and Recreation gave us Leslie back. She wrote a letter that detailed a story about her realizing that some people don’t vote with the best interest of America in mind and it can feel like a tragedy but you can overcome. That letter did more to help me grow and fight than I think anyone knows.

That’s the beauty of having a show like Parks and Recreation as my favorite: I always knew what Leslie Knope would want me to do. I found solace in doing things that would make her proud and right now, after having already voted and sitting in this anxiety over what is to come. I’ve already taken to watching Parks on a loop but I want more. Need more. This character is like my warm blanket, my comforting cup of hot chocolate. What I really want in this world is another letter from her telling me it will be okay.

It’s silly but it means a lot

After the 2016 election, everything felt out of my control. I’m not alone in that feeling. Walking through New York City, it felt like we were all in mourning. While I get hopeful that Kamala Harris will win, that nagging feeling that I will feel that same emptiness keeps creeping in. I want to be hopeful but I also am so afraid that feeling that way will jinx it all somehow.

What I really want is my comfort girl to tell me that it will all be okay. That I won’t feel like I somehow let down all the young women in my family. Even though I voted and did my part, that I could have done more. I want Leslie Knope to remind me that we are all trying our best and that hopefully the American population will do the right thing.

Having that Leslie Knope letter when we all felt lost helped to ignite a fire in me. I want that same fire ignited in us all before election day. Call it selfish or silly, but I just want us to feel the power of Leslie Knope in the polls and remember what shows like Parks and Recreation taught us. I love Leslie so much and yes, my election prep is just rewatching my favorite show. But I think the world could use a little Leslie guidance right now.

