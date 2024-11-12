‘I need this guy at my workplace’: This viral business will cuss out your boss for you

Your algorithm suggests that you absolutely hate your job and boss. If that assumption is spot on, “CEO” Calimar White (aka Agent Ratliff) has the solution for your workplace woes.

Recommended Videos

Ratliff’s business, Occupational Cares Diversity Affairs (OCDA), exists to confront awful bosses and supervisors. In the words of Ratliff, they go up to these bosses in person and “cuss their ass out.” Disgruntled workers can go to the OCDA’s official website and fill out an anonymous complaint form against their bosses. Afterwards, Agent Ratliff and members of his crew will show up to the designated workplace. They’ll read the written grievances of workers out loud to the boss it’s addressed to.

It doesn’t matter if there’s a lot of cussing involved—it’s all the better since the service is free of charge. Besides, it’s not every day you’re able to see your terrible boss get showered with profanities.

Is it too risky to submit a report? Probably, but who cares? This video with Agent Ratliff cussing out a local hardware owner in Milwaukee makes the risk of unemployment worth it.

Agent Ratliff simply can’t be ejected out of a property. He’ll strut in a business and act as if he owns it, then dance in the face of awful employers. One of the comments read, “I need this guy at my workplace, tbh.” If all HR offices acted like this, the world would certainly be a better place. As Ratliff puts it, “HR is for the company, OCDA is for the employees.”

Too good to be true

If you ask Agent Ratliff, he’d respond that OCDA is a “real” business. The rest of the comments are backing him up on this, but it’s all just a big gag. Unfortunately, OCDA isn’t a real organization. They’re just as real as HR, which is unheard of in corporate history. The OCDA is just a comedy act by Calimar White, a standup comedian who’s making miserable workers’ fantasies come true. White’s business seems so legitimate, it even has a functioning website. If White made a business out of this act, he’d be making a killing out of corporate America.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy