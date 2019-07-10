comScore
World Cup Golden Boot Winner Megan Rapinoe Just Keeps Giving Us Reasons to Love Her at USWNT’s Ticker Tape Parade

by | 2:22 pm, July 10th, 2019

United States' forward Megan Rapinoe celebrates after scoring a goal

Let me start by saying that I’m the kind of person who says, “I don’t like sports balls,” whenever someone starts talking about sports, but there is something about the United States women’s national soccer team that has me screaming, and for a good reason: They’re incredible. The Golden Boot winner of this year’s World Cup, Megan Rapinoe instantly became an icon to many for her skill and her willingness to talk about the sport over whatever politics people want to throw at her.

Time and time again, the team is asked about visiting the White House and with each new question comes a new sound bite that I will play on a loop for the rest of time as each member of the World Cup winning team has said they’re not going to the White House. I can hear Donald Trump seething from here.

I will say, my mom had a beautiful thing to say about the team’s refusal to go: Just because Trump is in a position of power doesn’t mean that he instantly deserves respect.

It’s like when an adult is being rude and derogatory towards a kid. Just because you’re an adult doesn’t mean you automatically get their respect, even if you’re an ass. So, outside of Rapinoe continually calling out her problems with the president (and in a polite and amazing way, too), she has continued to make us proud.

Today, at the Ticker Tape Parade in New York City in honor of their victory, Rapinoe was a beacon of swag and dignity, and just represented what we all love about her and more. So, of course, we all shared our love of the Golden Boot winner on Twitter.

Is Megan Rapinoe perfect? No, because we’re all human beings, and I feel like she’d yell at me if I called her perfect, and that’s what makes her so amazing. Nothing but respect for MY Golden Boot winner!

(image: LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP/Getty Images)

filed under
,
