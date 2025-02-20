‘I had nothing to do with it’: Donald Trump shirks responsibility after breaking another major promise

In 2024, during the thick of the campaign trail, Donald Trump made a huge promise to his would-be voters: Lowering the cost of rising prices. It would be the first thing he would do if elected, he said.

It’s February. Prices are still climbing with no real relief in sight. Simple items that I grew up on, such as cereal, are egregiously expensive. So what of Trump’s big promise to combat the cost of the simple things people need to live from Day One?

“Inflation is back,” he said to Sean Hannity on a Fox News spot on Tuesday night. “I’m only here for two and a half weeks … I had nothing to do with it.”

That’s quite the turn from what he said during the summer of 2024. Trump continuously promised that he would drive prices down from his first day in office.

Trump during campaign: Starting the day I take the Oath of Office I will rapidly drive prices downTrump today: Inflation is back…I had nothing to do with it — MeidasTouch (@meidastouch.com) 2025-02-19T03:19:36.565Z

Of course, it really is no shock that Trump lied about another promise, especially one like this. Politicians like Trump lie to appeal to potential voters all the time. With Trump, however, the stakes are a little higher. The world still hasn’t fully bounced back from 2020, and the cost of living has only grown bleaker as the years have gone by. Many of us make seemingly comfortable wages, but then those wages are eaten up by rent and groceries, and that’s barely even scratching the surface.

Humans are not meant to work to live. Families shouldn’t have to suffer and struggle to buy the basics. We shouldn’t have to be making choices between rent and food. But that doesn’t matter to the 1%.

“Let’s make America affordable again,” Trump never said, apparently

I love a petty politician, and Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-Texas) is coming in clutch. He has an entire website dedicated to the timeline of Trump’s economic promises. The examples date back to August of 2024 and end on January 7, 2025, when Trump promised, “We’re going to have prices down—I think you’re going to see some pretty drastic price reductions.”

Instead of lowering prices, Trump imposed tariffs, to which he said, “I’m not concerned [it could lead to higher prices]. We may have short-term a little pain.”

Spoken like a true out-of-touch wealthy businessman.

Trump refuses to talk about the economy, and it is becoming increasingly clear why. He has no real plan to fix inflation, and he never did. He came back into office with his own goals in mind. Unfortunately for him, that could prove detrimental to his approval rating.

New polls show that the vast majority of Americans—as in, the not-1%—want Trump to focus on inflation. Two-thirds say that he has yet to do so. This could prove to be the thing that tanks Trump’s approval rating, according to CNN data reporter Harry Enten.

“Inflation crushed the Joe Biden presidency,” Enten said. “If Donald Trump is not careful, inflation will crush his presidency.”

That’s pretty grim. Inflation is a problem that grows, and the longer it is left unchecked, the more out of control it becomes. If Trump truly cared, he’d act now. But we all know the answer to that.

