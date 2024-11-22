‘I don’t want to do the birthday party anymore’: TikTok can’t believe what this man bought his partner for her birthday

A man has left TikTok aghast after the cruel “birthday present” he gave his unsuspecting partner on a TikTok livestream.

Shopping for your partner’s birthday present shouldn’t be too hard. If you know them well and put genuine thought into the gift, there’s little room for things to go wrong. However, on TikTok, men go viral far more often than they should for somehow messing up gift-giving. There are the men who simply won’t get their partners a birthday gift despite multiple reminders or are unable to comprehend that they should fill their wives’ stockings. Recently, millionaire JetBlue heir Daniel Neeleman gave his wife and mother of his eight children an egg apron for her birthday after she requested a vacation to Greece. As bad as these instances are, a viral TikTok has proven that it can get worse.

TikTok outraged over partner’s cruel birthday gift “prank”

Social media personality Hawa Belle boasts over 1.7 million followers on TikTok. In October, she celebrated her 24th birthday and posted a livestream of the festivities. One moment from the livestream has recently resurfaced and sparked widespread outrage on the platform. In the video, Belle is wearing a blue dress and birthday satchel, standing in front of her birthday balloons. A man, presumably her partner, hands her a gift and tells her to guess what it is. Excitedly, she guesses it’s a computer, noting it looks about the right size for a laptop.

As she opens it, her face falls, and she asks, “What is this?” All the excitement is gone from her eyes, and she holds up the gift for the livestream to see, revealing it’s a scale. She looks as if she’s about to cry as the man describes how great it is and points out its features. Belle also expresses confusion, asking who the scale is for and if it’s real. Dejected, she says, “I don’t want to do the birthday party anymore.”

Later in the livestream, her partner did give her other real gifts. Still, even giving the scale as a prank gift was exceedingly cruel. Given Belle’s reaction and the fact that the incident occurred on livestream, it’s quite clear it wasn’t a skit. It appeared he truly took her off guard in front of all her followers by giving her a scale. Regardless of whether it was supposed to be a prank gift or not, it’s hard to fathom causing your partner that much sadness and humiliation. The moment quickly went viral, with countless users resharing the clip and expressing outrage.

One user, who goes by Emmy, posted a video questioning who would “do such a thing,” noting in the caption that she felt like she was “too empathic for this world.” However, her video earned 1.3 million likes, which raised hope that there are more empathetic people who could see the wrongness of that gift. In another viral video about the incident, a woman lip-syncs, “I think of her so much it drives me crazy.”

shes in a blue dress looking stunning and hes a bald man

It feels strange to have to say this, but men, buying a scale for your partner that they didn’t ask for is possibly the nastiest thing you could do on their birthday. It’s really not that hard to realize that a birthday is a special day for your partner and you shouldn’t want to do anything that would make them sad on that day. There’s no need for pranks, scales, egg aprons, or forgoing a gift entirely. Either buy her what she asks or buy her something nice and thoughtful. It’s not that hard, and the vast majority of women will be overjoyed to receive anything from their partners as long it’s not something meant to humiliate them.

