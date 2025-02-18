‘I am an excellent employee’: Pro-Trump federal employees are shocked Donald Trump is firing them

Pro-Trump federal employees are beginning to panic and even beg for their jobs back as Donald Trump and DOGE begin the federal government purge Americans were warned about.

Trump and Elon Musk, alongside the so-called Department of Government Efficiency, have been aggressively trying to cut government funding and the federal workforce. Within the last week, thousands of federal employees were laid off across departments ranging from Veterans Affairs to the Forest Service. They were in such a rush to instigate the layoffs that they fired hundreds of National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) workers, only to realize they needed all those employees and scrambled to un-fire them. Needless to say, the mass layoffs are seemingly being carried out without regard for necessity, performance, or seniority. Meanwhile, Trump supporters are stunned that they are also not being carried out with regard to one’s voting status.

Pro-Trump federal employees panic as DOGE comes for their jobs

Stories from pro-Trump federal employees who lost their jobs in the DOGE purge have begun to circulate online. A Facebook post from an anonymous Trump supporter was screenshotted and reposted to Reddit. The poster explains that they were a probationary employee terminated by DOGE on February 14. They describe how they were initially “encouraged” that DOGE was cutting “wasteful government spending” until it impacted them. While they were let go for “performance reasons,” the terminated employee insisted that this was wrong, writing, “I am an excellent employee. I’ve been with the federal government for almost 16 years.” The poster reveals they voted for Trump more than once because they believed he’d “make things right.” The post concludes, “I’m pleading with you to reinstate my employment and give me my job back. Please, Mr. President. Thank you.”

(matrixagent69420/Reddit)

Similar stories have arisen from other fired pro-Trump federal workers. In a Reddit thread asking conservatives if they’re content with what the Trump administration is doing, one fired federal worker expressed their regret over voting for him. The user wrote, “As a federal employee on the chopping block, I 100% regret my vote.” They revealed that they thought Trump would “maybe fire a few of the weaker feds,” but they were shocked that Musk had been given control of the government and begun firing everyone. They concluded, “I sure as s**t didn’t vote for that.”

(justouzereddit/Reddit)

On X, another user revealed they voted for Trump and was fired with no warning after serving in a probationary role as a GIS tech in the Forest Service for two years. They described the “mass firing” of probationary employees as “stupid” and stated it “makes no sense.”

(@GoldieSk8s/X)

Potentially thousands of probationary workers were among those cut by DOGE. Probationary employees are new hires or recently promoted employees who go through a 1 – 2 year probationary period before their roles are permanent. These employees can be fired during the probationary period if they’re not meeting performance standards. However, reports suggest that some of these probationary employees had received exemplary performance reviews.

Interestingly, one will notice that all these fired pro-Trumpers suggest that they agree with DOGE’s cuts — they just think they should’ve been immune to them. Actor Zachary Levi shares their sentiment, as he suggested DOGE is doing what’s necessary but also pleaded that it avoid firing Trump supporters. They’re admitting they voted for and supported Trump doing things that hurt other people because they thought they’d be spared. However, they’re quickly learning that they absolutely will be included in the people impacted by aggressive layoffs and federal funding cuts. If they think Trump will care enough about them to reinstate them after taking away their jobs, they’re going to find out the hard way that Trump already got what he wanted from them (their vote), and now they’re expendable.

