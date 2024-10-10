How to pronounce Ianthe in ‘ACOTAR,’ explained

Keep your friends close, and your enemies closer. Ianthe is public enemy number #1 and arguably one of the most evil characters in A Court of Thorns and Roses. You’ll want to know exactly how to pronounce her name so you can curse it while shaking your fist.

Recommended Videos

How do you pronounce her name?

Ianthe is pronounced EYE-an-thee, with the stress on the first syllable. Considering her actions throughout the series, it’s also ok to call her some rude names if you find pronouncing her real name too hard.

Who is Ianthe?

Ianthe was a High Fae noble and a friend of Tamlin’s from childhood. And from there, her loyalty ends. After becoming one of the twelve High Priestess, she comes to serve Tamlin at the Spring Court. It’s there that she meets and “befriends” Feyre, but really their relationship is a one sided ruse, and Ianthe simply stays close to Feyre in order to use and manipulate her for her own ends. She goes on to do all sort of other gross things, including further manipulate Tamlin for political gain, and even goes so far as to assault Lucien. In short, she’s the absolute worst. No spoilers, but she gets what’s coming to her.

What happens to Ianthe?

Spoilers ahead, obviously. While Feyre is trying to ask the truth-telling Suriel about the details of the mysterious and powerful Cauldron, Ianthe and two of Hybern’s soldiers come to kill the Suriel in order to keep the Cauldron’s secrets secret. Feyre then distracts the trio and gets them to chase after her, leading Ianthe and the soldiers into the house of The Weaver. Feyre shuts the door behind them, and the Weaver, an immortal and cannibalistic being of utter darkness and ruin, eats Ianthe and her underlings alive.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy