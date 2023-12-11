How the Mighty Have Fallen: Matt Rife Is Beefing With a 6-Year-Old

Imagine having millions of followers on TikTok and Instagram, getting a Netflix standup special, and throwing it all away because girls like you. That’s what Matt Rife did, and now he’s moving on from hating the ladies who gave him that platform to fighting … children.

Rife—who recently went to talk to Jordan Peterson to try to prove some point—was so mad that a child pointed out his joke didn’t have the science behind it. Personally? That is funny. Part of Rife’s weird takedown of women included a joke about Jupiter having a ring. It technically does have a thin, wispy one like the other gas giants, but the planet famous for its rings is Saturn. So if you’re making a joke about a planet with rings, that would go naturally to Saturn.

The better joke in this lineup of “rings” and planets goes to social media star Bunny Hedaya’s son Aden, who pointed this out. Hedaya stitched the Netflix clip of Rife’s special Natural Selection on her page, and her son, who loves space, pointed out that Saturn is the planet famous for its rings and then also pointed out that Rife is mean to girls before leaving the room. An icon! We love and appreciate you, Aden.

Instead of seeing a 6-year-old and recognizing maybe he went too far … Rife decided to have beef with the child. He commented on Hedaya’s video with exactly the kind of response you’d think with a man like him.

Matt, it was a bad joke and Aden made it better. Get over it.

Rife commented on Hedaya’s post by saying, “Jupiter also has a ring. OH!…and Santa Clais isn’t real. Your mom buys you presents with the money she makes on OnlyFans good luck.” So, there’s a lot to unpack there. First of all, why is he fighting with a child?! Second, why is he shaming sex workers in a post directed at a child? Why is he so upset about a child punching up his joke?

Bunny Hedaya didn’t take kindly to Rife commenting on her video, especially coming after her child when she didn’t tag Rife and didn’t even stitch a video that he posted himself.

There are moments in our life when we can be the bigger person. Granted, I don’t even think that Rife needed to take a child poking fun at his joke seriously, but hey, when you’re so self conscious about every aspect of yourself, maybe you really do have to pick fights with a literal child on the internet.

Matt Rife really is this petty and little, huh?

Look, I am tired of talking about this man, and I know that everyone sees his name and thinks to themselves, “Then stop talking about him,” but that’s what Rife wants. He wants people to just let him make his bad little jokes and no one point out that they’re bad.

This is made so much worse by Rife refusing to let anyone criticizing him do so in peace. Aden and Bunny Hedaya making this cute little video hurt no one. But Rife could not let a woman and her child have fun, and that shows a lot about who Rife as a person is.

